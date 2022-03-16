The 10 most essential emergency items that should be kept in every car.

An in-car emergency kit is one of those things you never think long about. That is until you break down or have an emergency where you start wishing you had this or that which might have come in handy to get you out of a jam.

An emergency situation on the road is indeed unpredictable. All that can be done is to be prepared for any mishap - and as the saying goes, sediakan payung sebelum hujan.

With that being said, let's look at 10 emergency items every car should have.

1. Car window breaker

A car window breaker is among the most essential tools that should be kept in any car.

Why? Because it can save your life and that of the passengers in the event of something unexpected. For example, you get stuck in a car due to an accident, or your car plunges into a river, and you can't open the door. This is where a car window breaker will come in handy.

Therefore, it is important for you to have it and keep it in an easily accessible place, such as in the glove box or under the front passenger seat. Some car window breakers also come with a blade, in the case you need to cut through your seat belt to escape.

2. Seat belt cutter

Like the window glass breaker, a seat belt cutter is a tool that can potentially save you and your passenger's life. As the name implies, a belt cutter can easily cut through a seat belt so you're not trapped in your car if the seat belt buckle gets jammed.

These days, you can buy a two-in-one tool that combines a belt cutter and a window glass breaker.

3. Big water bottle

The water bottle can be used to get you out of a jam in a couple of different ways. Firstly, if your car is low on water, the water in the bottle will come in handy to top it up. Secondly, if you run out of fuel, the water bottle can be used to store fuel when you eventually get to a petrol station.

Just be mindful if you ever leave the water bottle in your car with water in it, please do not drink it, as health experts say that the bottle's plastic can leach into the water due to heat.

4. First aid kit

First aid kits are often just kept at home rather than in the car. Well, emergencies can happen at any time, regardless of place, right? So this kit will definitely come in handy in case of injury to yourself or passengers, not only if your car is involved in a road accident but even to help with an accident you may witness.

5. Reflective safety jacket

The safety jacket's reflection feature is handy, especially at night.

If your vehicle breaks down in the middle of the night and in a dark area, you can wear this jacket to ensure that you can be seen by other road users and thus avoid any unwanted accidents.

6. Warning triangle

Do not underestimate this equipment. The warning triangle is a vital tool to be used in an emergency situation, such as when your vehicle breaks down.

It would be best to place this sign at least 45 meters from the rear of your car that is damaged or in an accident as a warning sign to other road users.

7. Umbrella

An umbrella is considered the most basic equipment you need to have in your car.

If it rains heavily and you need to go somewhere, you definitely need this umbrella to help you get to where you need to go without getting drenched.

In addition, an umbrella will also help protect yourself from hot weather in case the vehicle suddenly breaks down on the road.

8. Spare tyre/ tyre repair kit and tyre changing equipment

A spare tyre or tyre repair kit is a crucial component to have in your car, especially if you embark on a long-distance journey.

However, do not forget to make sure the condition of the replacement tyre or repair kit is in good condition. Also, regularly check the condition of your spare tyre, make sure it is properly inflated. Immediately change your spare tire if it is in an unsatisfactory condition.

In addition to the spare tyre and tyre repair kit, you also need to ensure that your car has the equipment to change a tyre such as a jack, wrench socket or wheel wrench.

9. Fire extinguisher

Fire extinguishers are one of the most essential types of equipment that should be present in all vehicles. This equipment not only puts out fires involving your vehicle but also other vehicles that may need it.

10. Jumper cables and flashlight

Your car's battery can die at any time, regardless of place and time. So, to prevent you from being stuck for an extended period of time, you can use a jumper cable to revive the battery to get you back on the road.

Keeping a flashlight in the car can save your skin in more than one way. While it's advisable to keep a flashlight in your car to help find things in the dark, another purpose of a flashlight is to help others know that you have broken down or may require assistance especially when your hazard lights may not be working or insufficient. The flashlight can also be used to help with changing a flat tyre at night.