10-Seater 2022 Hyundai Staria Is Coming This Year - Est RM170k++

Hyundai-Sime Darby Motors (HSDM) has announced that the new 2022 10-seater Hyundai Staria will be entering the Malaysian market this year.

Set to arrive within the fourth quarter of 2022, the spaceship-inspired Hyundai Staria MPV can already be booked for only RM1,000 if anyone is interested to get one of their very own.

Estimated from RM170,000++

Interested parties can opt between three different variants which are the Lite, Plus, and Max. While there's no official pricing from HSDM just yet, they've estimated that the incoming Hyundai Staria 10-seater will start from RM170,000++.

According to Low Yuang Lung, HSDM's Managing Director, "We have been getting enquiries for the 10-seater variant as there has been anticipation that the 10-seater variant will replace the Starex. Like the Starex, this 10-seater variant is ideal for big families, tour operators and businesses but with vast improvements and more functionalities in every aspect of the vehicle as compared to the Starex."

Staria's futuristic design at half the price

The first Hyundai Staria Premium that came into the market was introduced late last year in the form of a seven-seater. Being the highest and only variant at the time, it carries a hefty price tag of RM358,888.

The 10-seater variant is able to cut that price right in half as it most likely qualifies as a 'commercial vehicle' under the country's tax regime, which is far lower than what is imposed on the seven-seater Hyundai Staria. We're also guessing that the interior setup will most likely get a few step downs as well.

The good news is that the 10-seater will also come with that stylish horizontal DRLs and a wide radiator grille which helps to set it apart from other modern MPVs here in Malaysia. As for the powertrain, it'll also be fitted with the same diesel-powered 2.2 CRDi engine paired with an eight-speed automatic gearbox that churns out 177PS and 431Nm of torque.