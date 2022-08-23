2-3 Months Backlog To Obtain A Driving License In Malaysia

Transport Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong has told JPJ to improve what is lacking as there is a long backlog of candidates waiting to obtain driving licences, up to 2-3 months.

As reported by The Star, Dr Wee has come out and said that "Those planning to take the driver's licence test have to wait two to three months".

He said this during his visit to Berjaya Driving Institute in Johor, where he said the waiting list was the same for Johor and the Klang Valley.

"As of July 2022, within a period of seven months, the number of Berjaya's students is almost equal to the total number of students for the period of 2018. This shows an increase of 42% of students who have registered this year compared to 2018.

"Meanwhile, the number of instructors at the institution decreased from 215 in 2020 to only 185 in 2022 currently,"

He continued by saying that the number of those wanting to take their driving license in Johor outweighs the number of certified driving instructors as 3,639 people were waiting to take driving classes and that there are only 1,518 certified driving instructors ready to serve them.

"I've instructed JPJ to resolve the issue of candidates piling up or 'backlog' immediately".

It seems like the main issue here is that there is a lack of certified driving instructors around the country, where the current crop cannot keep up with the many numbers of people wanting to get their driving licenses.