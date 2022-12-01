2 year wait for the Ferrari Purosangue - High Demand or Limited Production?

Ferrari has stopped taking orders for their first SUV as they say the demand for the car is high. Technically however, they just refuse to up the production, as it is "consistent with the positioning of Ferrari and the model".

When Ferrari unveiled their Purosangue SUV, we all knew that it could potentially get some new fans and customers.

Well, new customers will have to wait two years if they want to buy Ferrari's first SUV as the high demand for the car has led the Italian brand to stop taking orders.

This was confirmed by Ferrari's Chief Marketing and Commercial Officer Ferrari NV, Enrico Galliera, who informed the public that the SUV model has already been sold out for the next two years.

"It's no secret that we stopped taking orders. We had such an interest without delivering one single car," said Galliera, as reported by Drive.

The kicker however is that Ferrari could actually up the production of the Purosangue, but refuse to, as the Italian supercar manufacturer still wants the Purosangue production to be at most 20 per cent of their total annual output.

"We made a decision that we thought was consistent with the positioning of Ferrari and the model."

According to Drive, this means just one in five Ferraris sold will be a Purosangue – compared to more than half of all Lamborghinis built each year.

The first batch of Purosangues were all reserved/prioritised for existing Ferrari customers, so only the batches after were open to none Ferrari owners.

The Ferrari Purosangue is almost twice the price of the Lamborghini Urus and comes with a naturally-aspirated 6.5-litre V12 engine that produces 715hp and 716Nm of torque.

The mid-front-mounted engine is mated to an eight-speed F1 DCT gearbox as well as a unique 4x4 transmission package plus independent wheel steering that offers a 49:51% weight distribution. This also means that it's not only fast on the straights but nimble and agile in the corners as well.

Speaking of fast, the Ferrari Purosangue is able to hit 0-100km/h in just 3.3 seconds and 0-200km/h in 10.6 seconds before arriving at its top speed of over 310km/h. And that's while riding on a couple of 22-inch front wheels (255/35 R22) and rear 23-inch rollers (315/30 R23). Dry weight? Just 2,033kg.