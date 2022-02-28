2022 Honda Odyssey Launched In Malaysia - CBU, RM275,311.00

The 2022 Honda Odyssey makes landfall in Malaysia, in CBU form from Japan, retailing for RM275,311.00.

First introduced in Malaysia in 2013, the Honda Odyssey, Honda's answer to the premium MPV segment has sold over 2,000 units locally to date.

Honda Malaysia Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Ms. Madoka Chujo said, “The introduction of the New Odyssey caters to the needs of customers such as families and executives who seek a luxury 7-seater MPV with excellent ride comfort, elegant exterior and unrivalled utility features, all in one package. In addition, the refined exterior and enhanced premium interior will further elevate the joy of owning a luxury Honda 7-seater MPV.”

Exterior

The 2022 Odyssey comes with a new front grille, new LED headlights with position lights and a new front bumper. At first glance, it definitely looks a bit more muscular compared to the outgoing model.

On the rear, a new taillight design and new bumper coupled with new 17-inch alloy wheels complete the exterior enhancements to this premium 7-seater MPV.

Interior

Upon entering the cockpit of the 2022 Odyssey you will first be greeted with a new dashboard design, replete with a storage compartment. A new 7-inch TFT meter and 8-inch advanced audio display beam all the relevant information to the driver and passengers alike. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto come as standard.

The 2022 Odyssey comes in leather for its second row of seats with Captain Cradle Seat and Ottoman for next levels of comfort. The seats can be folded forward or backward, allowing for multiple configurations according to your seating needs. Also standard is the Hands-free Power Tailgate at the back with a kick motion under the rear bumper.

Safety

The 2022 Honda Odyssey comes with Honda SENSING, complete with:

Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)

Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS)

Forward Collision Warning (FCW)

Lane Keep Assist System (LKAS)

Road Departure Mitigation (RDM)

Lane Departure Warning (LDW)

Auto High Beam (AHB)

Additionally, the 2022 Honda Odyssey is also equipped with a Multi-View Camera System with Smart Parking Assist, Blind Spot Information, and Cross Traffic Monitor.

Colours

The 2022 Odyssey will be available in three colours: Platinum White Pearl, Premium Twinkle Black Pearl and Super Platinum Metallic.

For more information on the 2022 Odyssey, customers can visit any of the Honda authorised dealerships in Peninsular and East Malaysia or call Honda’s Toll Free number at 1-800-88-2020.

Our colleague, Adam only very recently sampled once again this standout 7-seater MPV as he calls it, and you can read all about it here.