2022 Lexus NX Now In Malaysia In Luxury, F-Sport Variants - From RM371k

Lexus Malaysia is officially bringing in the all-new 2022 2nd-generation NX in both Luxury and F-Sport trim with prices starting from RM370,888.

The NX is the Japanese marque’s second-most compact SUV, sitting above the UX but below the brand staple, the RX; let’s not even mention the LX behemoth. Anyway, bookings are now open for its imminent physical arrival.

Bookings Open Now For 2022 Lexus NX

Importantly, this is due to happen prior to the end of the sales tax exemption/discount period that’s ending on June 30th, so the prices listed for both variants - the 2022 NX 250 Luxury and 2022 NX 350 F-Sport - will be revised to a higher figure and take effect on July 1st.

2022 Lexus NX 250 Luxury: RM370,888

2022 Lexus NX 350 F-Sport: RM389,888

The second-generation Lexus NX (AZ20) was first brought out in later 2021 and uses Toyota’s TNGA-K platform, making its shared underpinnings similar to that of the Camry (XV70) and RAV4 (XA50). Both also arrive fully imported from Fukuoka, Japan.

Lexus NX Exterior

In terms of its exterior design, many cues here can be linked to other Lexus vehicles making the 2022 NX blend seamlessly with the rest of the line-up. Obviously, the F-Sport boasts larger wheels and generally a more aggressive aesthetic that’s also reflected inside.

Lexus NX 250 Powertrain

In Luxury trim, the NX 250 receives a 2.5-litre naturally-aspirated 4-cylinder petrol engine that produces 204hp at 6,600rpm and 243Nm of torque between 4,000 and 5,000rpm. This powerplant is linked to all four wheels via Lexus’ AWD system and 8-speed automatic transmission.

2022 Lexus NX F-Sport Powertrain

Stepping up to the NX 350 F-Sport gets you a beefier engine in the form of a turbocharged 2.4-litre petrol four-pot delivering 275hp at 6,000rpm and 430Nm between 1,700rpm and 3,600rpm, though the rest of the driveline is identical to the 250: AWD and an 8-speed auto.

Lexus NX Interior

The interior is always a highlight of any Lexus and here the dashboard is dominated by a 14-inch touchscreen infotainment screen perched on the centre stack and slightly angled toward the driver with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Other highlights include a 64-colour ambient interior lighting system, an e-latch for effortless one-touch door opening, as well as a choice of Black or Dark Rose interior upholstery and trim colours. The Luxury trim does also get its own exclusive interior shade called Hazel while the F-Sport has an exclusive Flare Red option.

Lexus has very consciously tried to reduce button clutter over the outgoing NX, taking it down from 78 to 45, through the use of touch-sensitive switchgear. This frees up the remaining physical controls to only cater to frequently accessed actions and features.

Safety Features 2022 Lexus NX

On the safety front, each NX is equipped with Lexus’ Safety System Plus (LSS+) suite that includes their Pre-Collision System (PCS…or AEB) with pedestrian and cyclist detection, Adaptive High Beam, Lane Tracing Assist, Panoramic View Monitor, and Dynamic Radar Cruise Control with Stop-And-Go.