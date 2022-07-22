2022 Mercedes-Benz EQC 400 4Matic Launched in Malaysia - Est RM390,000

Mercedes-Benz EQC 400 4Matic is launched in Malaysia, estimated pricing at RM390,000 and is expected to be available in Malaysia from October 2022.

Mercedes-Benz Malaysia surprised everyone earlier today with the launch of not just one Mercedes-EQ model, but three - the EQS, EQB, and EQC.

For the EQC, the first model that's going to be offered in the Malaysian market is the Mercedes-Benz EQC 400 4Matic. This fully-electric compact luxury crossover SUV is estimated at RM390,000 (including 10% sales tax).

And it comes with the AMG Line exterior and body styling as standard. This includes the 20-inch AMG multi-spoke light-alloy wheels, aluminium-finished running boards, Multibeam LED headlights, and more.

Mercedes-Benz EQC 400 4Matic: 408hp twin electric motor setup

The EQC 400 4Matic carries the brand's EV 'dynamic performance' thanks to two electric motors mounted on the front and rear axles. Combined output is set at 300kW or 408hp and, get this - 760Nm of instant torque.

This translates to a 0-100km/h time of only 5.1 seconds before arriving at its limited top speed of 180km/h. If the range is of concern, the new EQC carries an 80kWh battery pack that offers a range of between 373km to 437km (WLTP cycle).

In terms of charging, the EQC is fitted with the standard 11kW onboard charger and it supports up to 110kW DC fast-charging. 10%-100% using the AC charger can be done in 7 hours 30 minutes, while 10%-80% using the 110kW DC charger can be completed in just 40 minutes.

AMG Line interior - Mercedes-Benz EQC 400 4Matic

The overall AMG Line theme continues to the interior of the EQC, which includes the Interior Light package, aluminium-look trim, multi-function sports steering wheel wrapped in Nappa leather, dashboard wrapped in man-made Nappa leather, and black leather upholstery.

Comfort is the name of the game as the EQC also features electrically-adjustable front seats with memory function and four-way lumbar support, noise-insulating acoustic glass, as well as the Keyless-Go Comfort package.

Other highlights include:

Thermotronic automatic climate control

Ambient lighting

AMG floor mats

Roller sunblinds (for rear passenger windows)

MBUX multimedia system

Burmester® surround sound system

Head-up Display

MBUX Interior Assistant

Wireless charging system + two USB ports (rear)

Stowage Space package & more

Driving Assistance Package

The new EQC is also packed with some smart driving aids which are Active Distance Assist, Pre-Safe system, Active Steering Assist, Adaptive Highbeam Assist Plus, Urban Guard vehicle protection, 360-degree camera, Active Parking Assist with Parktronic, TPMS, knee airbags, and more.