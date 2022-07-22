2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS Launched - RM699k - EQS 450+, 785km Range, 333PS/568Nm

Mercedes-Benz Malaysia has officially launched the German brand’s flagship electric vehicle, EQS, today in Bukit Bintang. Analogous to the S-Class limousine, it’s offered with a price starting at RM699,888.

Prior to this public unveiling where the EQB and EQC were previewed for a launch later this year, MBM had teased its imminent arrival by leaving a very colourfully (think Paddlepop Rainbow ice cream) wrapped unit at a Petronas station in Gambang along the East Coast Expressway, a location where 180kW DC fast charging is available thanks to a partnership between Energise and Mercedes-Benz.

It was actually part of a much longer road trip between KL to Johor Bahru and back up north to Penang before heading back down south to MBM headquarters in Puchong. This was equally meant to get the word out about the car's launch but also to put to rest any doubts about the discrepancy between claimed and real-world range.

Along its side, the date July 22nd was very obviously being advertised. And today, here we are looking at a now expanded lineup of Stuttgart’s finest, albeit ones with zero tailpipe emissions. With the EQS now present, the automaker now has their entry-model EV covered with the EQA as well as their most luxurious and technologically advanced one offered to Malaysian buyers.

2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS Specifications

The EQS rides on Mercedes-Benz’s dedicated EVA electric vehicle platform and, at least for now, is sold in its highest variant: the EQS 450+ .

In this configuration, the car uses a 120kWh (107.8kWh usable) lithium-ion battery built into the vehicle’s floor for an optimally low centre of gravity and weight distribution.

It feeds single electric motor at the rear axle to deliver an output of 333PS and a range up to 785km on the WLTP test cycle. Peak torque of 568Nm is, of course, delivered near-instantaneously making for a quoted 0-100km/h sprint of just 6.2 seconds. Top speed, meanwhile, is electronically capped at 210km/h.

Mercedes-Benz EQS Charging

In terms of refilling the car’s electron reserves, the EQS 450+ supports up to 200kW from a DC rapid charger that should be able to restore 300km of range after just 15 minutes spent plugged in. A charge to 80%, though, would take close to 35 minutes.

AC charging is also supported, naturally, via is onboard 11kW AC-to-DC converter to match the majority of home wallbox solutions and publicly available charging stations. However, buyers can choose to have this upgraded to support 22kW.

Fellow German premium carmaker rival BMW has are also keen to introduce their equivalent top-end super-luxury electric saloon, the G70 7 Series-based i7 into the Malaysian market. As previously reported, this might even precede the availability of the petrol, diesel, or PHEV variants’ market entry as a black unit was already spotted arriving at BMW Malaysia headquarters for a private/closed-door preview event.

At the pricier end of the automotive spectrum, the selection of EVs available to buyers is growing quickly. BMW Malaysia is already fielding 3 models soon to be joined by a fourth and Mercedes-Benz, a company that has committed to being fully electrified on all fronts by 2030, has 2 such cars in their local portfolio.

Going forward, and in relatively short order, the EQS 450+ should be joined by some other variants in the range such as the lesser EQ5 350, the EQS 580 4Matic, or maybe even the sportier AMG EQS 53 4Matic+ with 761PS and 949Nm on tap.