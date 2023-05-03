2023 BMW i4 M50 debuts in Malaysia - First M-Badged EV comes with 544 hp, 795 Nm, 510km of range, priced at RM446k

Approximately a year after its global debut, the first M-badged electric vehicle, the BMW i4 M50 arrives in Malaysia, priced at RM446k.

BMW Malaysia today unveiled the BMW i4 M50, the first all-electric BMW M vehicle designed for pure electric driving performance.

For the MSRP price of RM445,800 you will get what BMW Malaysia calls the vehicle to set the foundation for the future of thrilling EV sportiness in the country – one that is both Sustainable and Responsible.

Two BMW M eDrive motors are equipped in the BMW i4 M50 – one each for the front and rear axles. This configuration allows for an extremely dynamic all-wheel drive experience, with an impressive output of 544 hp and 795 Nm of torque in Sport Boost mode. The century sprint can be achieved in just 3.9 seconds, while top speed is capped at 225 km/h.

With an energy consumption of 24 – 19 kWh/100 km, the electric range is measured at 510 kilometres (based on the WLTP cycle). Compatible with both AC and DC charging modes, the M50 can be fully charged in just 8 hours and 15 minutes with an 11-kW AC charger, or be charged from 10 per cent to 80% in just 31 minutes with a 200-kW DC charger.

The BMW i4 M50 arrives with the BMW M 50 Years Emblems as standard. Also part of the standard equipment includes the M Aerodynamics package, M rear spoiler in body colour and black rear diffuser insert.

Inside, the BMW i4 M50 is furnished with the M interior trim with carbon fibre trim finishers, M anthracite headliner, and features as such M Sport seats at the front, M seat belts, instrument panel in Sensatec, and electrical glass roof.

The BMW IconicSounds Electric also provides for a particularly emotive experience by recreating the sporty “M” engine sound.

For peace of mind when on the road, the Ev comes with advanced safety systems, which include Acoustic Protection for Pedestrians, Active Protection for Pedestrians, Driving Assistant Professional, Parking Assistant Plus and Active Protection.

The i4 M50 will be available in the exterior colours of Mineral White, Black Sapphire, M Brooklyn Grey, M Portimao Blue and Sanremo Green. Interior upholstering is available in Leather Vernasca in Black with Blue Contrast Stitching and Leather Vernasca in Cognac.

Owners of the First-Ever BMW i4 M50 will receive the complete BMW Group Malaysia Premium Ownership experience which includes: