2023 BMW iX M60 launched at M4NTAP festival. Does it justify that M badge?

BMW Malaysia has introduced the iX M60, the latest addition to its fully electric Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) lineup, following the xDrive40, xDrive40 Sport, and xDrive50 Sport models. This new flagship variant made its local debut at the M4NTAP Festival 2023 at the Sepang International Circuit.

The on-the-road (OTR) price for the iX M60, excluding insurance, starts at RM612,430 and includes a standard two-year warranty - which, of course, you are strongly advised to not accept.

Opting for the extended warranty (five years) and service package (six years) raises the price to a stout RM630,800. As with other BMW EVs, the OTR prices include road tax, but electric vehicles are exempt from road tax until December 31, 2025.

Under the bonnet, so to speak, the iX M60 boasts a dual-motor, all-wheel drive powertrain with impressive peak outputs of 619 PS (610 hp or 455 kW) and a colossal 1,100 Nm of torque. These figures significantly exceed those of the xDrive50, which offers 523 PS (516 hp or 385 kW) and 765 Nm of torque.

However, the M60's formidable maximum grunt is only accessible in Launch mode. While in Sport mode, the peak horsepower remains at 619 PS (610 hp or 455 kW), but the torque is reduced to 1,015 Nm - still pretty monstrous. The Personal and Efficiency drive modes provide a lower output of 540 PS (532 hp or 397 kW) and 1,015 Nm.

Thanks to these outputs, the iX M60 can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in a mere 3.8 seconds, an impressive feat for a vehicle with a weight of approximately 2.5 tonnes, perhaps justifying the presence of that coveted M badge. Its top speed is electronically limited to 250 km/h.

The iX M60 is equipped with an underfloor-mounted lithium-ion battery, similar to the xDrive50, but it offers a net energy capacity of 105.2 kWh (111.5 kWh gross capacity). This battery provides a range of up to 561 km (WLTP), which is 69 km less than the less performance-intensive xDrive50.

One notable upgrade in the iX M60 is the inclusion of a 22-kW onboard AC charger (Type 2), which allows for much quicker AC charging compared to the 11-kW charger in the xDrive50, provided you’re hooked up to a 22kW AC source, in which case a full charge from 0 to 100% takes approximately 5.5 hours,

Meanwhile, DC fast charging (CCS2) with a maximum input support of 195 kW can reach a 0-80% state of charge in just 35 minutes.

Visually, the iX M60 shares similarities with the xDrive40 Sport and xDrive50 Sport, but specific touches differentiate it as the range-topping variant. Exclusive features include the 22-inch BMW Individual M Aerodynamic Style 1023 wheels in a Titanium Bronze 3D polished buff finish and model badges available in high gloss black or Titanium Bronze.

The interior offers various customisation options for dash upholsteries and leather seats, along with a range of exterior colour choices.

Standard equipment includes the BMW Live Cockpit Professional with a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch central touchscreen, powered front seats with memory function, quad-zone climate control, wireless phone charger, and a powerful 30-speaker Bowers & Wilkins Diamond surround sound system.

Regarding safety and driving assistance features, the iX M60 comes with the Driving Assistant Professional package, including autonomous emergency braking, Steering and Lane Control Assistant, Automatic Speed Limit Assistant, Lane Change Assistant, Distance Control (Active Cruise Control with stop & go), Lane Keeping Assistant, Front and Rear Crossing Traffic Warning, and the Parking Assistant Professional system.

Purchasing the iX M60 also includes an eight-year, 160,000-km battery warranty, roadside assistance, access to BMW Service Online, and membership to the BMW Group Loyalty+ Mobile App with the BMW Privileges Card.