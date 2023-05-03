2023 BMW iX1 launched - 313 hp, 494Nm, 440km driving range, RM286k

Following the opening of the registration of interest page last month, BMW Group Malaysia has launched the BMW iX1, priced at RM286k.

Only one variant is available for the all-electric version of the X1, the iX1 xDrive30 M Sport. The MSRP price of RM285,800 is inclusive of the BMW Service and Repair and is on the road price without insurance.

The BMW iX1 features a maximum output of 313 hp and 494Nm of torque as well as a driving range of up to 440 kilometres (WLTP). The electric all-wheel SUV accelerates from 0 to 100km/h in just 5.6 seconds, and the top speed is electronically limited at 180km/h.

It has a high-power charging rate of up to 130 kW, which helps reduces downtime by bringing the vehicle from 10% to 80% charge in just 29 minutes. The compact EV SUV also offers a myriad of charging possibilities by arriving standard with the Flexible Fast Charger as well as a Mode 3 charging cable – for AC charging at up to 11 kW.

According to BMW, the iX1 impresses with its excellent driving performance, superb handling, long range and fast charging times – making the compact all-electric SAV a remarkable all-rounder for everyday mobility.

Arriving in an M Sport variant, the iX1 comes with eye candy appeal. The kidney grille surround in Chrome, kidney grille front slats in satinated Aluminium helps gives off a distinctive design.

Other variant-exclusive highlights include the M high-gloss Shadowline, M designation on both sides and 19-inch M light alloy wheels in Double-spoke style 871M Bicolour.

The inside is perhaps where it is different from the rest of the iX lineup, featuring a two-level central console with switch/sliding controls.

Sitting atop the Luxury instrument panel is the new, sophisticated display configuration featuring a 10.25-inch instrument cluster and 10.7-inch control display, running the BMW Operating System 8 and fitted with the BMW Live Cockpit Professional as standard.

Sport seats arrive as standard for the driver and front passenger, along with a host of functionalities for added comfort and convenience, such as electric adjustment with memory function for the driver.

Thanks to the standard inclusion of the interior and exterior mirror packages, drivers of the First-Ever BMW iX1 are aided on the road with automatic anti-dazzle functionality. Meanwhile, the dual-zone climate control ensures comfort for both driver and passengers.

Owners of the the BMW iX1 xDrive30 M Sport will receive the complete BMW Group Malaysia Premium Ownership experience which includes: