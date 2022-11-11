2023 Honda Accord Unveiled: Sexy and featuring Honda's best and most advanced tech

Honda has just unveiled the 2023 Honda Accord, and apparently, it is set to re-energise the midsize sedan market. If we judge it by its looks, tech and powertrain, it might just well do so.

Honda has been debuting and introducing some beautiful cars of late, and the just unveiled 2023 Honda Accord is no exception.

According to Honda, the 11th-gen Honda Accord will re-energise the midsize sedan segment, as it features some of Honda's best and most advanced tech, which will appease those who want to be connected to their car as well as those who adore semi-electrified powertrains.

Exterior - bigger, sleeker and more sophisticated

The new 2023 Accord is longer and sleeker, resulting in what Honda calls premium proportions. Its broad stance emphasises the new Honda design direction with a low horizontal beltline and a long, powerful front end.

At the rear the c-shaped taillights have been replaced with a much sleeker set of rectangular-ish taillights, which are brought together through a lightbar which is disjointed at the Honda logo.

Interior - high tech and large screen that looks like an upscaled Civic interior

Inside, a new sporty and modern interior offers a clean look with high-quality materials and must-have available tech features, including Honda's largest touchscreen (12.3-inch infotainment screen) ever and Honda's first integration of Google built-in for seamless on-the-go connectivity.

According to Honda, the Accord is also more comfortable, with new front Body Stabilising Seats that reduce fatigue on long drives. Premium materials are also used throughout the cabin, especially on touchpoints, with close attention paid to the operation of all switchgear and controls for a premium feel. The shift knob has been angled toward the driver by 5 degrees, allowing for cup holders to be positioned to the right of the shift knob.

The top-spec Accord also comes with a standard 6-inch head-up display, 12-speaker Bose premium audio system and Qi-compatible 15W wireless smartphone charging

Smart Tech - large and advanced digital screens



Intuitive technology has been smartly integrated into Accord with a focus on the driver, including a standard 10.2-inch digital instrument panel with unique display functions depending on powertrain. A digital power flow meter replaces the tachometer in the hybrid-electric cars.

The top-line Accord features Honda's first integration of Google built-in. This includes apps like Google Assistant, Google Maps and more on Google Play for a helpful, personalised and connected driving experience.

You can even control select vehicle functions by voice with Google Assistant, get directions and live traffic updates with Google Maps, and download music, podcasts, audiobooks and more with Google Play.

Powertrain - Hello new Hybrid system and quieter CVT

The 2023 Accord feature an all-new, more powerful 4th-generation two-motor hybrid-electric system with a pair of electric motors that are now mounted side-by-side and an all-new 2.0-liter Atkinson cycle 4-cylinder engine that adds direct fuel injection.

This new configuration allows for the use of a larger propulsion motor with increased torque output. Combined system output is 204 hp, while traction-motor peak torque is 335Nm (up 20Nm).

The other Accord powertrain is the venerable 1.5-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder engine with VTEC(192hp/260Nm), which has been updated with additional refinement and improved emissions performance. Enhancements include an upgraded direct-injection system and new cold-active catalyst, plus a high-rigidity crankshaft and oil pan to reduce engine noise.

The continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) for the 1.5-liter turbo has been updated to reduce noise and performance improvements were also made and include Step-Shift programming that simulates gear changes at full throttle.

Suspension - Driving pleasure has been amped up



According to Honda, the 2023 Accord is much more fun to drive and this is all down to increased body rigidity and improved suspension.

The Accord's increased chassis rigidity with stiffer body supports and new front brace bars further supports improvements in ride and handling and overall refinement.

Suspension and steering updates make the Accord fun to drive, while simultaneously improving ride quality. A retuned four-wheel independent suspension provides a more engaging driving experience. New front suspension damper mount bearings and ball joints reduce friction to improve steering smoothness.

Safety - More airbags than ever and updated Honda Sensing

On top of new driver and passenger front airbags that were designed to minimise the potential for severe brain trauma associated with angled frontal collisions, for the first time, the Accord features standard knee and rear-passenger side impact airbags.

Accord also features an updated Honda Sensing suite of safety and driver-assistive technologies enabled by a new camera with a wider 90-degree field of view and wide-angle radar with a 120-degree field of view.

This wide angle improves collision prevention performance via the improved ability to recognise objects, such as vehicles or pedestrians, as well as white lines, road boundaries like curbs, other vehicles, pedestrians, bicyclists, motorcycles, and road signs.

The wide angle also enables an expanded control range for Accord at intersections. Blind spot information (BSI) has been expanded, now with 82 feet of radar range. Also there is Traffic Jam Assist (TJA), which is a first for Accord. Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) with Low-Speed Follow, and Lane Keeping Assist (LKAS) have been updated to feature more natural responses. Traffic Sign Recognition (TSR) is also standard, and Low-Speed Braking Control is available but only in the top-spec.