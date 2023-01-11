2023 Honda ADV160 'adventure scooter' launched - RM12,999

Boon Siew Honda has officially unveiled its latest offering here in Malaysia, the 2023 Honda ADV160 adventure scooter.

Set as the evolution of the popular Honda ADV150 and its bigger and more powerful sibling, the Honda X-ADV 750, the new Honda ADV160 is said to have great on-road commuting capabilities as well as the ability to handle some off-road excursions.

157cc single-cylinder engine with 15.8hp & 14.7Nm

The rugged exterior of this smooth city cruiser is paired with Honda's 157cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled 4-Valve eSP+ engine that produces 15.8hp and 14.7Nm of torque. Designed to deliver more power and torque compared to the ADV150, the Honda ADV160 also offers great fuel economy together with its 8.1-litre fuel tank.

Other highlighted features include the Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC), lowered seat height configuration (780mm), adjustable windscreen, fully-digital meter panel, 30-litre underseat storage (2 litres more than the ADV150), full-LED lights with DRLs, and many more.

RM12,999 (excluding insurance, road tax & registration)

For those who are interested in getting the 2023 Honda ADV160, Boon Siew Honda has priced it at RM12,999 (excluding insurance, road tax, and registration). For that price, future owners can opt between two colour options - Vivacity Red or Mat Charcoal Gray Metallic.

That price tag also gives you a scooter that's readily available with specs like front ABS, Honda Smart Key and alarm system, a 5V 2.1A USB charger located within the console box, and more. Not a bad daily commuter to beat that awful rush hour congestion, eh?