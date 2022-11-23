2023 Honda BR-V lands In the Philippines - starting from RM87k

The second-gen Honda BR-V has just been introduced in the Philippines. The Pearl of the orient is the third country to receive the seven-seater compact MPV-styled SUV after Thailand and Indonesia.

Unlike Indonesia, the Philippines get four variants, which include a manual version. The range in the Philippines includes the S MT, S CVT, V CVT and VX CVT. They are priced between RM87k - RM111k.

Just like other SEA countries which have received the BR-V, they all come with Honda's versatile 1.5-litre naturally aspirated DOHC i-VTEC four-cylinder petrol engine that churns out 121PS and 145Nm of torque allied to the front wheels via a CVT gearbox.

Unlike Thailand however where all variants get Honda Sensing, only the range-topping VX CVT variant gets the full suite of safety systems, which gives the car collision mitigation braking (AEB), lane keep assist, automatic high beam, lead car departure notification, as well as adaptive cruise control.

Standard on all cars are LED headlights, multi-info instrument cluster display, a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, ABS, EBD, VSA, hill start assist, reverse camera and speed-dependant auto door lock, four airbags and speakers. The VX CVT adds another 2 airbags as well as speakers to its kit list.

Filipinos are also lucky, as the BR-V is offered in five different colours, but only the range-topping crossover will be made available with Honda's Premium Opal White Silver Pearl.

Prices of the BR-V have increased wherever it has been introduced, so we can expect the car to also be costlier when it arrives in Malaysia. Singapore or Malaysia could be next, but the question of when is still up in the air.