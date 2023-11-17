2023 Honda City promo - Up to RM8,000 in discounts and freebies for government staff

Honda Malaysia is showing its gratitude to the Malaysian government staff by offering up to RM8,000 worth of discounts and rewards specifically for the 2023 Honda City.

This exclusive deal starts now and will be available until 30 November 2023 that's basically open for all thanks to the RM4,000 ongoing discount on the Honda City's price as well as the complimentary Ecotint window film worth RM2,200.

Government servants are entitled to an extra RM1,800 discount to add on top of the ongoing RM4,000 car price discount. For those who are interested, this limited-time offer is available for two of the 2023 Honda City variants - the City E and City V.

Even if you're not working for the government, you can still take advantage of the Honda Malaysia year-end 'Last Hoo-Ray' promotion. This covers a selection of model ranges as well as variants with total rewards up to RM20,000.

To know more about the Honda 'Last Hoo-Ray' bonanza, visit the nearest Honda Malaysia authorised dealer.