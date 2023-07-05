2023 Honda HR-V prices in Malaysia see RM1,100 Increase

Amidst the fluctuating economy and the impact on the Ringgit, the prices of the 2023 Honda HR-V in Malaysia have witnessed a slight increase.

Each variant now commands an additional RM 1,100, subtly altering the price landscape, as per published prices on Honda Malaysia's website.

According to the official website of Honda Malaysia, as of 5th July 2023, here are the exciting new prices for the HR-V range:

These on-the-road prices (excluding insurance) apply to the standard exterior colours, while opting for the Platinum White Pearl hue will incur an additional RM 600 surcharge, applicable across all variants.

While the pricing has experienced a subtle adjustment, it's important to note that no notable mechanical or feature updates have been introduced to the model. The three powertrains retain their existing configuration—the naturally aspirated S variant, the turbocharged E and V variants, and the hybrid RS variant—while the interior equipment remains unchanged.