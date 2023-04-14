2023 Hyundai Creta now open for booking in Malaysia

Hyundai-Sime Darby Motors (HSDM) has announced that they've officially opened the booking for its upcoming Hyundai Creta model.

Coming real soon in 2023, the Hyundai Creta B-segment SUV has been spotted several times in the past here in Malaysia, and with this announcement, it is official - the Creta is coming and it's coming soon.

According to Jeffrey Gan, Sime Darby Motors Managing Director of Retail and Distribution for Malaysia, "With so much practicality and space contained within a compact footprint, it’s not difficult to see why SUVs continue to rise in popularity, both globally and in Malaysia."

"The Hyundai Creta illustrates this perfectly, and we look forward to giving Malaysians more choices in the realm of SUVs upon its introduction, which is just around the corner!” added Mr. Gan.

Targeted at the young and young-at-heart, the Hyundai Creta offers boldness and individuality, particularly via its Parametric Jewel front end. Hyundai prides itself on the Creta's front-end design with its hidden LED daytime-running lights and bumper-mounted LED projector headlamps which are said to portray a stunning visual signature at night.

Interior-wise, HSDM has confirmed that the 2023 Hyundai Creta here in Malaysia will come with specs like a 10.25-inch TFT LCD cluster, an eight-inch infotainment touchscreen (wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay included), six airbags, and the latest Hyundai SmartSense safety suite.

If power is of concern, the Hyundai Creta in other markets is powered by the Smarstream G 1.5-litre NA four-cylinder engine which produces 115PS and 144Nm of torque. For Malaysia, we will most likely get the same specs as well (unless they decide to throw us a curveball like a 1.0-turbo or a 2.0 NA which Hyundai has in its powertrain arsenal).

More details will be released soon, but for now, you may visit or contact the nearest authorised dealer to place your booking.