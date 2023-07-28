Editor's Pick
  4. 2023 Mazda CX-60 now available in Indonesia - from RM358,000

Auto News
The all-new 2023 Mazda CX-60 has been officially launched in Indonesia with a price tag of IDR1,188,800,000 (around RM358,000).

The arrival of the Mazda CX-60 in Indonesia also marks the third ASEAN country to receive this model following the Philippines and Singapore. With the asking price, it's also the latest and most expensive Mazda offering in Singapore as well as Indonesia.

2023 mazda cx-60 price specs indonesia

Perhaps the biggest highlight for Mazda's latest and greatest premium SUV would be its powertrain - the e-Skyactiv 3.3-litre turbocharged inline-six petrol engine paired with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system called the M Hybrid Boost positioned between the petrol engine and its eight-speed automatic transmission.

This allows the 2023 Mazda CX-60 to churn out a combined power output of 284PS and 450Nm of torque. The same powertrain is available for both variants of the Mazda CX-60 in the Indonesian market, which are Kuro Design and Elite Design (both similarly priced as well).

2023 mazda cx-60 price specs indonesia

The Elite Design variant comes with a set of 20-inch diamond-cut wheels, a bar-type front grille, and a bright chrome signature wing. The exterior differences for the Kuro, on the other hand, can be differentiated via its 20-inch gloss black wheels, honeycomb-type front grille, and dark chrome signature wing.

The insides are also different with the Elite variant coming in hot with its Pure White Nappa Leather interior together with maple wood and woven fabric trims. The Kuro edition comes with Tan Nappa Leather combined with suede material for a slightly different take on a Mazda premium SUV.

2023 mazda cx-60 price specs indonesia

Other highlights include:

  • Two 12.3-inch full LCD displays
  • Panoramic sunroof
  • Kinematic Posture Control (KPC)
  • 12-speaker Bose sound system + more

2023 mazda cx-60 price specs indonesia

Not forgetting the safety features, both versions of the Mazda CX-60 in Indonesia come with specs like driver monitoring, Blind Spot Monitoring, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Cruising and Traffic Support, Mazda Radar Cruise Control, plus many more.

If you're a fan of the Mazda Jinba-Ittai philosophy, the Mazda CX-60 further elevates this with what the Mazda engineers call the Perfect Jinba-Ittai. Perfect balance, perfect harmony, man and machine, nature and humanity.

 

Sep Irran Halid

Sep Irran Halid

Content Producer

Sep is a firm believer in the saying "Slow is smooth, smooth is fast" rather than "When in doubt, throttle it out". Drive safely, ride defensively, and most importantly, don't get hangry.

