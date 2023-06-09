2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE 53 makes Malaysian debut for RM650k

For Malaysia, Mercedes-AMG has not only unveiled one fully electric model but also introduced the new EQE53 4Matic+. Joining the local lineup alongside the EQE350+, this imported addition comes with a price tag of RM649,888 on-the-road without insurance, which is RM230,000 more than the non-AMG version.

Distinguishing itself from the EQE350+, the EQE53 4Matic+ boasts two electric motors for all-wheel drive, delivering a total system output of 626 PS (617 hp or 460 kW) and 950 Nm of torque. This is a significant improvement over the single-motor EQE350+, which generates only 292 PS (288 hp or 215 kW) and 565 Nm.

As a result, the AMG EQE can accelerate from 0-100 km/h in a mere 3.5 seconds and reach a top speed of 220 km/h. In comparison, the EQE350+ takes 6.4 seconds for the same sprint and has a slightly lower top speed of 210 km/h.

Up To 1,000Nm and 3.3 seconds to 100km/h!

To further enhance performance, Mercedes-Benz Malaysia has equipped the AMG EQE with the AMG Dynamic Plus package, boosting the outputs to 687 PS (677 hp or 505 kW) and 1,000 Nm when the boost function is enabled. This reduces the century sprint time by an additional 0.2 seconds and raises the top speed to 240 km/h.

Similar to the larger AMG EQS, which was also introduced on the same day, the AMG EQE features specific cooling elements for its electric motors, such as a water lance in the rotor shaft and special ribs on the stator. The inverter is equipped with a needle-shaped pin-fin structure made of ceramics, and a transmission oil heat exchanger maintains optimal oil temperature.

However, the increased performance of the AMG EQE comes at the expense of range. It utilises the same 90.56-kWh lithium-ion battery as the EQE350+, offering a range of up to 527 km according to the WLTP standard, which is lower than the non-AMG variant's mighty range of 669 km.

Charging specifications remain unchanged, with the AMG EQE capable of accepting a maximum AC input (Type 2 connection) of 11 kW, allowing the battery to be charged from 10-100% state of charge (SoC) in approximately eight hours and 15 minutes. DC fast charging (CCS2 connection) is also available at a peak rate of 170 kW, enabling a 10-80% SoC in just 32 minutes.

Additional driving-related features of the AMG EQE include Airmatic air suspension with adaptive adjustable dampers (ADS+), rear-wheel steering, larger brakes, and the Dynamic Select program, offering selectable modes that adjust the characteristics of individual drive systems.

To differentiate the EQE53 4Matic+ from the standard EQE, it showcases a modern interpretation of the Panamericana grille, featuring chrome vertical struts on a black panel grille, along with an integrated Mercedes-Benz star and AMG lettering. The rest of the car is adorned with the AMG Line package, which includes sportier front and rear bumpers, as well as the AMG Night package.

The standard equipment for the AMG EQE includes Digital Light headlamps with Adaptive Highbeam Assist Plus, 21-inch AMG multi-spoke light-alloy wheels, a panoramic sliding sunroof, red-painted brake calipers, an AMG interior (Performance steering wheel, floor mats, illuminated door sills, carbon-fiber trim, and center console), a black fabric roof liner, and ambient lighting.

The Performance EV Cabin Experience

Inside the car, you'll find Artico man-made leather and Microcut microfiber upholstery in a black/space grey theme, powered front sport seats with a memory function, Keyless-Go, Thermotronic dual-zone climate control, and the Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) Hyperscreen.

This Hyperscreen setup, consisting of a 12.3-inch instrument display, a 17.7-inch OLED center touchscreen, and another 12.3-inch OLED passenger touchscreen, all covered by a single piece of scratch-resistant glass, is not available with the EQE350+. The MBUX system is complemented by a Burmester 3D surround sound system, a head-up display, and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support.

Needless to say, we can’t wait to drive one!