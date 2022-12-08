2023 Mercedes-AMG S63 unveiled: 800hp and bonkers two transmission setup

The Mercedes-AMG S63 is something else, featuring 800hp from its twin-turbo V8 and electric motor which has its own two-speed gearbox.

The Mercedes-Benz S-Class is usually the defacto luxury vehicle in many people's minds. It's known for its pure elegance, quality and innovative technologies.

We often don't think of the S-Class as a performance vehicle, but Mercedes wants to change that as the 2023 Mercedes-AMG S63 is just something else.

The Mercedes-AMG S63 was built to deliver true luxury and a boatful of performance. AMG has applied all of the technology at its disposal to give petrolheads an S-Class which is just next level.

There are two transmissions underneath the car

The 2023 S63 is the most powerful S-Class of all time. It is equipped with a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8, which by itself produces 612 horsepower. However, at the rear of the S63 is where things get interesting because thanks to an electric motor which is connected to its own two-speed gearbox and battery pack, the S63 can push out 802hp.

All of this combined helps the S63 reach 0-100km/h in 3.3 seconds and reach a top speed of nearly 300km/h. To help with fuel efficiency, Mercedes-AMG has given the S63 a 9-speed transmission, but if you're buying an AMG will fuel efficiency in mind, then this is the wrong car for you.

First S-Class to get AMG-specific body kits

Design-wise, the S63 is interesting too, as it's the first S-Class to come with an AMG-specific front end. What does that give the S-Class? of course the lovely slatted Panamericana grille, as well as large intakes, which can be decorated in carbon if you opt for it, by throwing a bit more money at the S63. There's also no three-pointed star emblem on the hood because in its place is the Affelterbach emblem.

If you look at the S63 from the side profile, there's a lot of regular S-Class there, but the S63 does come with AMG-specific forged wheels, 21" at the front and 22" at the rear. But once again, if you want to throw more money at the S63, you can purchase the car with the optional ceramic brakes, 400mm at the front and 380 at the rear.

If you've gone for the carbon pack, which added some carbon trims at the front, you'll also get carbon trims at the side, placed at the wing mirrors and the doors. Speaking of the sides, there are two fuel filler flaps on the car, with one accepting petrol and the other accepting electricity for your 13kWh battery. Yes, the battery is not the biggest in the world, but it can give you up to 30km of pure electric driving range.

The rear look of the car follows a similar theme to the side as there is a lot of regular S-Class there. However, there are a couple of features that put it apart from your civilian spec S-Class, noticeably the S63 badge and AMG-specific bumper with diffuser as well as quad exhausts.

Since there's an electric motor and battery, the boot space has been compromised, but it can still fit up to 300 litres of cargo.

The Inside is like the regular S-Class but a bit angrier

On the inside, the S63 is very much like the regular S-Class but comes with AMG touches. The front seats are the same, but the design, pattern, badges and crest are all AMG-inspired. Likewise, the steering wheel is all AMG, featuring those two rotary dials which can alter driving mode, braking regen levels and suspension settings.

As with most AMG models, you get AMG-specific graphics at the meter cluster and infotainment system. Those who love IWC watches will be glad to know that you can even display an IWC timepiece on the large infotainment screen.

Of course it comes with high-tech AMG handling

But an AMG is all about driving dynamics which is why the S63 is equipped with the latest AMG chassis system, featuring AMG RIDE CONTROL+ and AMG ACTIVE RIDE CONTROL.

The AMG RIDE CONTROL+ is a set of suspensions that are based on air suspension with automatic level control, combined with adaptive adjustable damping and the AMG ACTIVE RIDE CONTROL is essentially AMG's active roll stabilization, where instead of using conventional, rigid anti-roll bars, the system compensates body movements electromechanically.

Oh, and there's also rear-wheel steering, which in an AMG was designed to give you better driving performance and leads the car to a virtual shortening of the wheelbase, resulting in significantly more agile turn-in, less steering effort and increased manoeuvrability.

It's going to be expensive, as expected

The S63 is due to hit the road in April 2023, and the price tag in Europe, anyway, should be around the RM1.07 million mark. If the Mercedes-AMG E63s was sold in Malaysia for around RM999k, you should expect the Mercedes-AMG S 63 E PERFORMANCE to be much more than that.