2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE 350+ launched - 669km Range, 292HP/565Nm, priced from RM420k

Mercedes-Benz Malaysia has officially launched their first all-electric, full-sized executive sedan, the EQE, today at 1 Utama Shopping Centre. Like its bigger sibling, the EQS, the EQE is offered in one variant, the 350+, with pricing starting from RM419,888.

The Mercedes-Benz EQ range of electric vehicles has welcomed its newest and possibly most significant member yet, the EQE 350+. From the off, it’s pretty obvious that the car is very much a mirror image of the larger and more expensive EQS in terms of design, being only a little bit smaller and not quite as ultra-luxurious in certain areas.

Aimed as an electric alternative at the mid-tier size segments of premium saloons like the current E-Class, this car sheds a traditional 3-box design for a more uniform overall shape to maximise aerodynamic efficiency and cabin spaciousness.

Mercedes-Benz EQE Specifications

Just like the EQS, the EQE rides on Mercedes-Benz’s dedicated EVA electric vehicle platform, unlike earlier EQ models such as the EQA and EQC. For now, it is sold here in its sole 350+ variant.

In this configuration, the car uses a 90.56kWh lithium-ion battery built into the vehicle’s floor for an optimally low centre of gravity and weight distribution.

The battery feeds a single electric motor at the rear axle to deliver an output of 292hp and a range up to 669km on the WLTP test cycle. Peak torque of 565Nm is, of course, delivered near-instantaneously making for a quoted 0-100km/h sprint of just 6.4 seconds. Top speed, meanwhile, is electronically capped at 210km/h.

If you like the idea and have use for rear axle steering, where the car can provide better driving dynamics, including completing tight turns, Mercedes-Benz Malaysia offers this feature as an optional extra, unlike the EQS, where it comes as standard.

Mercedes-Benz EQE Charging

In terms of refilling the car’s battery, the EQE supports up to 170kW of fast DC charging, allowing it to restore 10%-80% of its battery capacity in 32 minutes.

AC charging is also supported, naturally, via its onboard 11kW AC-to-DC converter to match the majority of home wallbox solutions and publicly available charging stations, claiming a charge from 10%-100% in around 8 hours.

Mercedes-Benz EQE exterior

Measuring 4,946mm in overall length, the EQE is 270mm shorter than the EQS, and is also the first Mercedes-Benz model to be built using 100% recycled steel. The automaker notes that, given its stretched silhouette and hatch-style boot hinge, it’s actually more comparable to the CLS four-door coupe.

It comes with 19" wheels and is kitted up with the AMG-Line package, adding sportier trim to spice up an otherwise clean and tidy exterior.

Mercedes-Benz EQE interior

On the inside, the EQE once again mimics its bigger sibling, the EQS, sporting a very high-tech yet minimally styled cabin. Unlike the EQS however, the EQE is not dominated by the 1,410mm wide MBUX-powered Hyperscreen infotainment system, but instead the EQE is equipped with an S-Class style infotainment screen in the middle of the dashboard and digital meter cluster above the steering wheel.

Suppose you think the EQE will deliver less in terms of refinement, In that case, you'd be wrong as Mercedes-Benz has gone to great pains to ensure the EQE leads the pack in terms of quality construction, ambient noise isolation, and overall refinement to minimise sonic interferences caused by the wind and drivetrain.

But if you don't like silence, the EQE has a ‘Roaring Pulse’ sound mode feature, which basically pipes synthetic engine noises through the car’s audio speakers so that you don’t totally freak out upon realising your car is totally, unnervingly silent.

Safety

Available as standard, the EQE is equipped with the Driving Assistance Plus package that includes but not limited to:

Active Distance DISTRONIC,

Active Stop-and Go Assist

Active Steering Assist with Hands-off warning and Active Lane Keeping Assist.

These numerous assistance systems support the driver as the situation requires, warning the driver if there is a risk of collision and intervening if necessary – for the benefit of all road users.

Warranty

The Mercedes-Benz EQE 350+ comes with a general four year warranty and a 10year/250,000 km battery warranty following Mercedes-Benz's global standard for its BEV vehicles.