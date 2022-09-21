2023 Mitsubishi ASX Debuts - More Of A Rename Than a Rebadge

The Mitsubishi ASX was one of the first crossovers to hit the road, and shamefully, Mitsubishi is only now debuting the second generation version of the crossover, 12 years after its initial debut.

The bad/good news depending on how you look at it is that the second-generation Mitsubishi ASX is based on the second-generation Renault Captur, and while it is based on the Captur, we just can't get over how much of a carbon copy the Japanese crossover looks like, albeit with Mitsubishi logos everywhere.

Mitsubishi ASX = Renault Captur?

Known as the RVR or Outlander Sport in other markets, the new ASX will be manufactured at Renault's Valladolid plant in Spain and developed specifically for the European market.

While the silhouette and everything else, like the head and taillights is unmistakably Captur, there are some elements of Mitsubishi in it, namely the front face, which carriers Mitsubishi Motors' Dynamic Shield design concept, featuring Mitsubishi's strong-looking grille staging the iconic three-diamond logo.

Many powertrains to suit needs - Mitsubishi ASX

Just like the Captur, there's a wide range of powertrain options, with the plug-in hybrid sitting at the very top.

The 160HP/144Nm plug-in hybrid (PHEV) model features a 1.6-litre gasoline engine, two electric motors (an alternator-starter and a main motor), an automatic, multi-mode gearbox, and a 10.5 kWh battery.

The 141HP/148Nm full hybrid (HEV) model is comprised of a 1.6-litre gasoline engine with two electric motors, an automatic gearbox, and a 1.3 kWh battery.

The 156HP/270Nm mild hybrid model combines a 1.3-litre direct injection turbo with a 7-speed double-clutch automatic transmission (7DCT), and the entry model is available with a 90HP/160Nm 1.0-liter turbocharged gasoline engine and a 6-speed manual transmission.

A Smartphone-link Display Audio (SDA) is located at the centre of the instrument panel, and the Multi-Sense system controlled via the SDA allows the driver to select the drive mode that best suit their preference.

Mitsubishi driver-assistance system

In addition, advanced driver assistance systems such as MI-PILOT single-lane driver assistance technology for highways, which integrates Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) and Lane Centering Assist (LCA), are available to support safe driving.

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation is a member of the Renault and Nissan alliance, so while we can understand the sharing, the level or lack of personalisation by Mitsubishi does leave a lot to be desired! Even the wheels are the same as the Captur, couldn't they have at least changed that?!