2023 Nissan Navara Black Edition (D23) is now available in Malaysia, priced from RM 134,800

Edaran Tan Chong Motor (ETCM) has introduced the 2023 Nissan Navara Black Edition, bringing a range of style enhancements and premium accessories to the popular V and VL variants - inspired by the Navara Pro4X.

The key design features of the Navara Black Edition include a new front grille cladding, previously exclusive only to the PRO-4X. Others include door mirror covers and dual-toned overfenders finished in glossy black. The dark gloss extends to the 17-inch black alloy wheels on the V variant while the VL variant retains its black and polished 18-inch alloy wheels.

All of the new features introduced in Navara V Black Edition includes:

Gloss Black Front Grille Cladding

Gloss Black Door Mirror Covers

Gloss Black 17-inch Alloy Wheels

Two-Tone Over Fenders

Leather Combination Interior

V-Kool Security Film Tinting

Meanwhile, the Navara VL Black Edition adds:

Driving Video Recorder

Kicking Plate

Door Visor

Fuel Tank Guard

Both the Navara V and VL variants are still being powered by the same YD25 2.5-liter four-cylinder turbodiesel engine (190 PS/450 Nm), paired with a 7-speed automatic transmission with a manual mode gear selection option.

Both the VL and V variants come equipped with several standard safety features, including six airbags, Vehicle Dynamic Control, Hill Start Assist, Hill Descent Control, Anti-lock Braking System with Electronic Brake Distribution, and Brake Assist.

Furthermore, both variants include features like FCW (Forward Collision Warning), AEB (Autonomous Emergency Braking), and Nissan’s Intelligent Driver Alertness. The VL variant goes further by offering a 360-degree camera, Blind Spot Warning, Lane Departure Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, and High Beam Assist.

This newly-introduced Nissan Navara Black Edition has a starting price of RM 134,800 for the V variant and RM146,900 for the VL variant. A quick check on the website shows the Black Edition package can set you back up to RM14,700, however ETCM is offering it for free.

As for the price difference from previous launch in 2021, the V and VL variants were priced at RM125,500 and RM137,900 respectively.