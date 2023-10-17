2023 Proton Saga vs 2023 Perodua Bezza: Which one are you going to buy?

Saga vs Bezza. It is a comparison that many have done and considered while shopping for an affordable subcompact sedan. It is easy to see why the Proton Saga and Perodua Bezza are such good options for many out there.

Each has its own unique set of attributes like price, interior comfort, performance, and fuel efficiency.

On paper, they both appeal to very different demographics because Proton and Perodua both adopt completely different preferences in the development of each model. This comprehensive comparison aims to assess the strengths and advantages of these two vehicles.

Let's conduct a Proton Saga vs Perodua Bezza specs comparison.

Price & Affordability

Proton Saga 1.3L Premium S AT: RM 44,800

Perodua Bezza 1.3 AV: RM 49,980

Advantage Proton Saga: The Proton Saga offers a more budget-friendly starting price, providing excellent value for money.

Performance & Engine

Proton Saga: Powered by a 1.3L VVT engine, producing 95 hp and 120 Nm of torque. It offers a smooth and efficient ride suitable for city and highway driving.

Perodua Bezza: Equipped with a 1.3L Dual VVT-i engine, generating 94 hp and 121 Nm of torque. It provides responsive acceleration and a comfortable driving experience.

Advantage: Its a tie. Both models offer competitive performance in their class, with similar power outputs.

Interior & Comfort

Proton Saga: The interior of the Saga is spacious, offering ample legroom and headroom for both front and rear passengers. Quality materials are used for a comfortable drive.

Perodua Bezza: The Bezza's cabin is designed for user-friendliness with well-placed controls. The seats are comfortable and supportive, making it a pleasant place to spend long hours.

Advantage Proton Saga: The Proton Saga provides a slightly roomier interior, which may be an advantage for taller passengers.

Technology & Infotainment

2023 Proton Saga:

Infotainment system: The Proton Saga is equipped with a modern touchscreen infotainment system. It features a user-friendly interface and comes with a 7-inch touchscreen display.

Connectivity: The infotainment system supports Bluetooth connectivity, allowing users to sync their smartphones for hands-free calling and audio streaming. It also offers AUX and 3 USB ports - data x1 & charging x2

Smartphone integration: The Saga allows users to mirror their smartphone interfaces on the screen. No Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

2023 Perodua Bezza:

Infotainment system: The Perodua Bezza comes with an advanced infotainment system featuring a touchscreen display.

Connectivity: Similar to the Saga, the Bezza supports Bluetooth connectivity for hands-free communication. It also includes USB and AUX ports.

Smartphone integration: The Bezza allows users to mirror their smartphone interfaces on the screen (Android only). No Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Advantage: Both models provide similar connectivity features and smartphone integration capabilities.

Safety Features

Proton Saga: Comes with advanced safety features, front & rear parking sensors, ABS with EBD, Brake Assist, ESC and TCS to help maintain control, Hill-Hold Assist, ISOFIX, and dual front airbags.

Perodua Bezza: Offers a comprehensive safety suite with features like ASA 2.0, ABS with EBD, Vehicle Stability Control (VSC), Traction Control( TRC), Hill Start Assist (HSA), ISOFIX and dual front airbags.

Advantage: Tie. Both models are well-equipped in terms of safety features, providing peace of mind for drivers and passengers.

Boot space

Proton Saga: Offers a competitive 420 liters of boot space, providing ample room for luggage and everyday items.

Perodua Bezza: Provides a generous 508 liters of boot space, making it slightly roomier for storage.

Advantage Perodua Bezza: The Perodua Bezza offers more boot space, which may be an advantage for families or those with larger cargo needs.

Fuel efficiency

Proton Saga: Offers impressive fuel efficiency with a rating of approximately 5.6L/100 km or 18km/L , making it an economical choice for daily commuting. Fuel tank capacity is 40 Litres.

Perodua Bezza: Excels in fuel efficiency with a rating of approximately 4.5L/100 km or 22km/L, ensuring fewer trips to the petrol station and more savings in the long run. Fuel tank capacity is 36 Litres.

Advantage Perodua Bezza: The Perodua Bezza offers slightly better fuel efficiency, which can result in long-term savings.

In conclusion, both the 2023 Proton Saga and the 2023 Perodua Bezza offer competitive options in the subcompact sedan segment.

The final choice will depend on individual preferences, budget considerations, and specific feature priorities. It's recommended to visit respective dealerships for test drives and further details before making a decision. Happy car hunting!

Writer's recommendation: Two words, "Resale value". I would get the Bezza.