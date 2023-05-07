2023 Proton X90 officially launched by PMX - From RM123,800!

The 2023 Proton X90 has officially been launched here in Malaysia and what a way to celebrate Proton's 40th anniversary than having the launch officiated by our very own Prime Minister, YAB Dato' Seri Anwar Bin Ibrahim. Trust us when we say this, you want to check the official prices listed down below!

Regarded as the brand's first three-row hybrid SUV, we had the pleasure to take a closer look at Proton's latest offering last month where it'll come in four different variants - Standard, Executive, Premium, and Flagship. The hybrid powertrain, however, is available across the board.

You're looking at a more premium offering from Proton that is powered by a 1.5-litre TGDi engine (the same unit found in the Proton X50) paired to a mild-hybrid unit in the form of a Belt Start Generator (BSG) that bumps up its horsepower and torque to 190PS and 300Nm (the ICE engine alone produces 177PS & 255Nm).

Paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, the 2023 Proton X90 is not only more powerful thanks to the addition of the 48V BSG hybrid tech, but also more fuel efficient by 15%. We also had the chance to have a closer look at the top two variants of the Proton X90, the Premium, and Flagship. To know, CLICK HERE or watch our walkaround video down below.

There are clear differences between the variants in terms of equipment, but the first three variants offer a seven-seater 2-3-2 seating configuration, whereas the range-topping Proton X90 Flagship is the only one that comes with the six-seater 2-2-2 configuration thanks to its second-row captain seats. The photo below should be a clear enough indicator to differentiate between the four.

Saving the very best for last, the pricing. Bookings were opened last month and those who are interested in the price should know that the all-new 2023 Proton X90 is priced as follows (OTR excluding insurance):

2023 Proton X90 Standard - RM123,800

2023 Proton X90 Executive - RM130,800

2023 Proton X90 Premium - RM144,800

2023 Proton X90 Flagship - RM152,800

For the first 4,000 customers, they're eligible for the 'Early Bird' package that includes an additional five-year data package with an extra 4GB per month, a Proton X-Watch worth RM1,499, RM799 worth of accessories package, and an upgraded Proton insurance program.

After that, the Standard Package applies with a five-year unlimited mileage warranty, a five-year data package with 1GB per month, six times free labour service, interest rates from 2.1% per annum, and the standard Proton insurance programme.