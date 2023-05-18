2023 Renault Zoe EV now available in Malaysia - From RM165,000

TC Euro Cars (TCEC) has officially launched the latest 2023 Renault Zoe EV here in Malaysia.

Two variants are available for purchase as well as subscription plans (12-36 months) - Zoe R110 priced at RM165,000 and the Zoe R135 priced at RM179,000 (OTR prices excluding insurance).

Both variants get the updated 52kWh next-gen Z.E. battery pack that offers a WLTP range of up to 395km for the Zoe R110 and 386km for the Zoe R135.

The main difference between the Zoe R110 and Zoe R135 is the total power output. For the Zoe R110, an 80kW electric motor pushes out 110PS and 225Nm of torque which translates to a 0-100km/h time of 11.4 seconds and a top speed of 135km/h.

The Zoe R135, on the other hand, gets a more powerful 100kW motor that produces 135PS and 245Nm of torque. 0-100km/h is achieved in just 9.5 seconds paired with a top speed of 140km/h. All 2023 Renault Zoe variants are fitted with the same single-speed gearbox driving the front wheels.

Charging-wise, the 2023 Renault Zoe gets its juices filled up via the AC Type 2 charging port that supports up to 22kW. If this is hooked up, a 0-100% charge can be done in just three hours.

DC fast charging is also available up to 50kW using the CCS2 connection which offers 10-80% charging rate in just 70 minutes.

The new Zoe EV also features an additional B mode that enhances its regenerative braking efficiency to assist in extending its overall driving range by intensifying the car's deceleration and converting the kinetic energy gathered from braking into electricity.

For those who are interested in the subscription plan, the Renault Subscription platform offers three Fixed Plans for one-three years with rates starting from RM2,799 to RM3,999 per month. The prices include insurance, regular servicing fees, and a Type 2 AC cable.

The exterior of the 2023 Renault Zoe has been refreshed with a redesigned hood that contours towards the centre front face that houses the new charging hatch behind the holographic Renault diamond logo.

Although the dimensions remain the same as the previous Zoe (4,087 mm long, 1,562 mm tall, 1,945 mm wide), the 2023 model comes with a new bumper that gives a wider look as well as some chrome garnishes on the grille, headlights, and around the fog lights.

Other highlights include:

Side vents for improved aerodynamics

Pure Vision full-LED headlights with C-shaped daytime running lights (DRL)

Taillights with dynamic turn signals

Five-spoke 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels

Step inside the cabin and you'll be welcomed with a modern-looking interior with features such as the redesigned 10-inch digital driver's display, 9.3-inch touchscreen multimedia display with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, six speakers, 338-litre boot space, two USB ports up front, and more.

For the Zoe R135, it gets some extras such as GPS indications with offline navigation for the instrument panel, two rear-seat USB ports, an electrochromic rear-view mirror, a reverse camera, and front parking sensors.

The list of safety equipment is as follows:

Four airbags

Lane Departure Warning

Electronic Stability Control

Anti-slip regulation

ABS

Emergency Brake Assist

Hill Start Assist

Adaptive High Beam (R135)

Blind Spot Warning (R135)

Hands-free Park Assist (R135)

Customers can opt between four colour options - Black and Solid White for the Zoe R110 and Black, Blue, Red, and Purple for the Zoe R135. All units come with a three-year vehicle and electric powertrain warranty (or 100,000km) and an eight-year warranty for the EV battery (or 160,000km).