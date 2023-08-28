2023 Toyota Corolla GR Sport launched in Malaysia - RM152,800

UMW Toyota Motor (Toyota Malaysia) has updated its Corolla offering with the launch of the 2023 Toyota Corolla GR Sport.

The latest addition to the GR and GR-S family comes with some additional upgrades compared to the range-topping Corolla, the 1.8G.

For an additional RM5,000, the 2023 Toyota Corolla GR Sport comes with a few cosmetic enhancements, most notably the front end with its new GR Sport design bumper.

You'll find that the front now sports a mesh-patterned radiator grille finished black together with the underbody protector offer a wider and lower look for the Corolla.

The sides are kitted with blacked-out side mirrors as well as a new rear bumper design with a diffuser to further amp up the Corolla GR Sport's sporty facade.

While the Toyota Corolla 1.8G comes rolling with a set of 17-inch alloy rims, the 2023 Toyota GR Sport kicks it up a notch with a lovely set of 18-inch rims finished in Machine/Dark Gray Metallic specifically for the Corolla GR Sport model (wrapped with a wider set of 225/40 R18 rubbers).

On the inside, the leather upholstery is upgraded with the sportier GR Sport treatment similar to the ones found in the other two GR Sport models - the Corolla Cross and Hilux.

The 2023 Toyota Corolla GR Sport is also kitted with a set of front sport seats with the GR emblem on the headrests as well as some red trims and stitchings that can be found on the seats, doors, and centre console.

Perhaps the biggest update that affects the car more than just visuals is the new sports-tuned suspension package for its rear double wishbone setup for the rear and MacPherson struts for the front which includes an anti-roll bar.

The Corolla GR Sport's precision-tuned GR Sport Suspension is said to offer greater performance, engagement, and confidence while driving, particularly when tackling corners.

In terms of powertrain, the 2ZR-FE 1.8-litre dual VVT-i engine has been maintained along with the 7-speed CVT automatic transmission plus paddle shifters. With 139PS and 172Nm of torque, it's already an impressive package when paired with the TNGA platform.

The rest of the specs of the 2023 Toyota Corolla GR Sport are similar to the non-GR Sport 1.8G variant, including the Toyota Safety Sense which comes with:

Pre-Collision System (PCS)

Lane Departure Alert (LDA) with Steering Assist

Lane Tracing Assist (LTA)

Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC)

Automatic High Beam (AHB)

Blind Spot Monitor (BSM)

Vehicle Stability Control (VSC)

Traction Control (TRC)

Vehicle Telematics System (VTS) + more

As mentioned above, the 2023 Toyota Corolla GR Sport is priced at RM152,800 (on-the-road excluding insurance). Each unit also comes with a five-year warranty or 150,000km (whichever comes first) and three exterior colour options - Red Mica Metallic, Platinum White Pearl, and Attitude Black.

If the Corolla GR Sport is 'too sporty' for your taste, you'll be glad to know that the Toyota Corolla 1.8E and 1.8G have also been 'refreshed' for 2023 with a new lower front grille, low-energy LED lights, a new 12.3-inch fully-digital driver display (1.8G and GR Sport models), plus other noteworthy updates on the inside such as USB Type-C charging ports, a wireless charging updates, and other additions depending on the variant.

The refreshed 2023 Toyota Corolla 1.8E and 1.8G are priced at RM139,800 and RM147,800 respectively (OTR without insurance). For the updated non-GR Sport Corolla, five colour options are available. To know more, head over to the nearest Toyota authorised dealer from 8-10 September to check out the updated Corolla offerings.