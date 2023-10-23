2023 Toyota Vellfire AGH40 now launched in Malaysia - price RM 438k, what’s new?

Fans of the ever-popular luxury MPV can now rejoice as the new 2023 Toyota Vellfire generation AGH40 is finally launched in Malaysia, with a price tag that reads RM 438,000 (OTR, without insurance).

So, what’s new? For starters, the new Vellfire features Tri-LED headlights, sequential indicator lights, LED fog lamps at the front, as well as DRLs that have a special crystal effect to enhance the front fascia. The new front grille design, integrated neatly with the DRLs and bumper, are inspirations brought to life from its ‘Forceful x IMPACT LUXURY’ design language.

Meanwhile, the rear features a new set of LED tail lights, with nifty tailgate buttons neatly tucked below it for a cleaner look.

The new Vellfire comes with 19-inch wheels and 3 body colours to choose from; which are Platinum White Pearl, Precious Metal, and Black.

As you move around checking out the new design, you’ll notice the difference in size from the previous generation (AGH30). The new Vellfire is definitely bigger than its predecessor - measuring 5,005 mm in length (75 mm longer) and 1,950 mm in height (55 mm taller). The 1,850 mm width and 3,000 mm wheelbase remains the same.

2023 Toyota Vellfire’s interior

Step into the 7-seater breadbox MPV through its sliding door and some of the first features you’ll see are synthetic leather seats, leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel with wood grain details, 12.3-inch digital instrument panel, 14-inch touchscreen infotainment display with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, as well as leather upholstery around the door panel, dashboard, gear lever, and centre console. The stitching matches the champagne-coloured trim too.

Left: 2nd row seats. Right: 3rd row seats

When on the driver’s seat, you’ll find an 8-way power seat adjustment with memory. Front passenger gets 4-way power seat adjustment; while the two ‘Executive Power Seats’ with bolstered headrest at the second row come equipped with Ottoman function as well as heating and ventilation features for added comfort. Armrests and a side table in the middle can come handy too for drive-thrus.

To enhance your experience, the cabin is equipped with a branded JBL 15-speaker audio setup, the same 64-colour ambient lighting setup around the ceiling and sides of the cabin, automatic dual-zone air conditioning with Nanoe X purification system for both front and rear seats, as well as 7 USB-C ports (2 up front, 1 in the centre console box, 2 at the second row seats, and 2 at the third) to keep your personal devices juiced up. A single 240W AC plug point is also available in the MPV.

2023 Toyota Vellfire’s engine, transmission, fuel economy and chassis

The 2023 Toyota Vellfire is powered by a 2.5-litre Dual VVT-i naturally-aspirated four-cylinder engine (2AR-FE) that produces 182 PS and 235 Nm of torque, paired to a CVT automatic with 7 virtual ratios.

Fuel economy is rated at 9.1 litres per 100 km (11 km/litre) as per Toyota’s claim.

Complementing its sportier personality compared to the plush Alphard, the new Vellfire that is built on the TNGA-K platform comes with extra structural and high-rigidity adhesives at certain spots along the body to reduce body deformation and improve body rigidity up to 50%. It is also upgraded with an additional front performance bar to control body pitch and bounce under acceleration.

2023 Toyota Vellfire’s safety features

The new Vellfire comes with 6 airbags and a full list of features under the Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) 3.0 ADAS suite which include:

Pre-collision system (PCS, now enhanced with intersection support)

Lane departure alert (LDA)

Dynamic radar cruise control (DRCC)

Road sign assist (RSA)

Adaptive high-beam system (AHS)

Blind spot monitor, rear cross traffic alert (BSM, RCTA)

For easy parking and manoeuvring in tight spaces, the 2023 Vellfire comes with an upgraded, high-resolution front camera that scans wider angles with the help of improved radar sensors.

2023 Toyota Vellfire’s warranty, booking and delivery

The new 2023 Toyota Vellfire comes with a 5-year, unlimited mileage warranty. UMW Toyota Motor is currently accepting bookings and hopeful buyers can expect their new Vellfire to arrive soon.

Wanna explore another option? The new 2023 Toyota Alphard is launched together with the Vellfire today, stay tuned for further details.