2023 Toyota Vios (AC100) Launched In Malaysia From RM89k - Expectations Defied?

UMW Toyota Malaysia has just launched the all-new 4th-generation Vios, no doubt one of the most hotly anticipated cars to be introduced locally in 2023.

2023 Toyota Vios 1.5E - RM89,600

2023 Toyota Vios 1.5G - RM95,500

Locally assembled in Bukit Raja and offered in 2 variants priced from RM89,600 for the 1.5E and RM95,500 for the more highly specified 1.5G, the Vios is keen to take the shine out of its arch-nemesis, the Honda City. Then again, it does now also carry a slightly more upmarket price and feature set. Only time will tell if it’ll be the big hit its predecessors were.

Since bookings were opened on February 24th, they say that more than 5,000 orders have been received. So, a pretty warm reception so far.

“We are excited to kick off the year with the launch of the All-New Toyota Vios, which represents our commitment to providing our customers with the best quality vehicles and services. We look forward to a promising year ahead, full of opportunities to drive Malaysia’s economic growth and development,” said Datuk Ravindran K., President of UMW Toyota Motor.

The local distributor says that since its initial debut here two full decades ago in 2003, the highly successful Vios has sold over 500,000 units, making it one of the most popular non-national cars to be sold in Malaysia.

We already know the all-new model is quite a bit different under the skin, but the skin itself than is quite a pretty one, adopting a fastback roofline design and visual cues taken straight off the Camry, including a very fetching set of 17-inch wheels. Overall, it’s a more stylish and charismatic proposition than its previous iterations.

Both variants of the 4th-gen Vios are fitted with a 2NR-VE 1.5-litre naturally aspirated Dual VVT-i engine that delivers a respectable 106PS and 138Nm paired with a CVT that offers 7 virtual ratios for a more conventional auto-like stepped shift behaviour.

Of course, the big story here is the fact that the Vios now rides on the DNGA (Daihatsu New Global Architecture) platform that’s also used as the basis for the Perodua Ativa, Perodua Alza, and Perodua Axia. And in case you were wondering. Yes, that CVT is essentially the D-CVT found in those other Perodua models.

Thanks to this new underpinnings, the Vios boasts much improved refinement, packaging, and dynamic potential. Dimensionally, it has grown significantly over the car it replaces, adding 70mm for a wheelbase of 2,620mm (20mm more than the Honda City’s), promising a larger cabin feel.

Inside, the Vios has been thoroughly modernised with a semi-digital instrument cluster and 9-inch freestanding infotainment screen with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The mix of materials and a more ergonomic layout is also vastly improved, giving the impression that the Vios is most definitely shedding its past persona for one more upmarket to match its higher price tag. There’s even 64-colour ambient interior lighting!

That sleeker fastback profile not only impedes slightly on rear headroom, but has also seemed to cost the Vios some practicality as its boot capacity has been reduced to 475-litres from just over 500-litres in the older model.

You’ll be reassured to know, however, that both variants of the Vios come as standard with the full complement of Toyota Safety Sense, adding active safety and driver assist features such as Pre-Collision (Automated Emergency Braking), Lane Departure Prevention, Lane Keep Assist, Auto High Beam, and Adaptive Cruise Control in addition to a 3D panoramic view monitor and Blind Spot Monitoring.

Passive safety comes in the form of 6 airbags, stability control, anti-lock brakes, electronic brake-force distribution, hill start assist, and all the rest of the usual suspects.

Like all Toyota models, the Vios comes with a 5-year unlimited-mileage warranty. Owners will also enjoy 24SEVEN Road Assist and a free three-year subscription to the Toyota Vehicle Telematics System which monitors the car’s location at all times.