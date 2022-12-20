2023 Toyota Yaris Cross GR Sport lands in Australia - RM106k

The 2023 Toyota Yaris Cross GR Sport has finally landed in Australia following its official introduction in Europe back in September.

Looking at the country's Toyota Yaris Cross offerings, the GR Sport variant is based on the mid-spec Yaris Cross GXL FWD hybrid model which in turn makes the GR Sport a step lower compared to the flagship Yaris Cross model in Australia - the Urban AWD.

1.5-litre three-cylinder hybrid engine - 116PS & 120Nm

Based on the price tag and model segment, the 2023 Toyota Yaris Cross GR Sport should be in the running to go against the Honda HR-V RS e:HEV for its money. With that being said, its 1.5-litre three-cylinder Atkinson-cycle engine with two electric motors produces a combined output of 116PS - 15PS down from the HR-V hybrid variant.

Torque-wise, the spec sheets of the Yaris Cross GR Sport states that it has 120Nm of torque but no mentions if that's the combined output or just from the 1.5-litre three-cylinder banger. It's going to be a crucial talking point since the Honda HR-V RS e:HEV punches out 253Nm of torque in total. Nevertheless, the fuel mileage for the Yaris Cross wins at 3.8L/100km as compared to the HR-V's 4.1L/100km.

GR Sport accents & accessories

The 2023 Toyota Yaris Cross GR Sport comes with a few extras compared to the GXL model it is based on such as sportier 18-inch five-spoke alloy wheels, retuned suspension that has been lowered by 10mm, mesh-pattern front grille, and black side mirrors.

Other updates and upgrades include red brake calipers, black leather/suede upholstery, GR emblems, aluminium pedals, underfloor brace, USB-C port, and an air purification system, plus a 390-litre boot space capacity.

Safety specs are quite complete for the 2023 Toyota Yaris Cross GR Sport, which consists of: