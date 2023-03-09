2023 Toyota Yaris facelift launched in Thailand - RM72k-RM89k

Toyota Motor Thailand has officially unveiled its latest 2023 Toyota Yaris facelift model.

Four variants are up for grabs with prices starting from 559,000 baht to 694,000 baht, which is roughly around RM72,100 to RM89,500. The four variants for the 2023 Toyota Yaris are Sport, Smart, Premium, and Premium S.

For 2023, the Toyota Yaris has been enhanced with a sportier-looking facade thanks to the brand's latest 'Hammerhead Design' DNA. This includes a sharp projector LED headlamp design with daytime-running lights as well as a more aggressive-looking front bumper.

As for the rear, the 2023 Toyota Yaris features a new rear bumper design that comes with faux air outlets and a diffuser-styled decoration with carbon fibre patterns. A set of new 15-inch wheels tie everything together into a sportier and aggressive-looking Yaris for 2023.

Step inside the cabin and you'll find a 4.2-inch Optitron multi-info display, a new and bigger nine-inch centre touchscreen (only for the Premium and Premium S models) and a selection of interior finishes based on your variant of choice such as Orchid Brown to complement the new design for the seats. There's also a USB Type C power socket for the rear passengers to use.

Under the bonnet lies the same 1.2-litre 3NR-FKE four-cylinder engine that produces 92PS and 109Nm of torque. This is mated to a Super CVT-i transmission package that offers a respectable fuel consumption rate of 23.3km for every litre of fuel.

As for exterior colour options, there are eight different choices and depending on the variant, there's also the option to get it with a blacked-out roof for that sporty two-tone finish. What do you think? Can it be a hot seller here in Malaysia?