2023 Volvo EX90 seven-seater EV SUV unveiled with 600km range

Volvo has unveiled its latest all-electric seven-seater SUV in the form of the Volvo EX90.

Going strong with its plans to introduce one EV every year until 2030 when they'll only sell electric cars by then, the Volvo EX90 is marketed as the brand's new fully-electric flagship SUV that will be built in the USA as well as China starting next year.

Stylish family car with form & function

The Volvo EX90 was initially teased to be the safest car Volvo has made yet and the built-in tech is designed to help understand the surroundings as well as the occupants (particularly the driver). An 'invisible shield' of safety using Volvo's latest sensing technology like cameras, radars, and lidar all work in unison with its high-performance core computers to keep everything checked safety-wise.

Sensors are used to help the car respond and react faster when the driver is unable to, Luminar's lidar tech helps to sense the roads no matter the conditions and time, and the new Pilot Assist steering support are just some of the few things that make the Volvo EX90 one heck of safe EV SUV. It can even help to stop the car and call for help should the driver be unable to do.

600km EV range with 517hp and 910Nm of torque

Firepower for a seven-seater family SUV is quite impressive in the Volvo EX90. Its twin-electric motors paired with all-wheel-drive offer 517hp and 910Nm of torque built within its new chassis which also houses a 111kWh battery pack.

The range it offers goes up to 600km (WLTP cycle) on a single charge and despite having a humungous battery pack, its 250kW-supported DC fast-charging capability allows it to go from 10-80% in under 30 minutes. If those power figures are a bit much, the EX90 will also come with another variant with 402hp and 770Nm of torque. Top speeds for both are limited to 180km/h.

Nvidia Drive AI-powered platforms

Hidden beneath all that jazz is a truly smart and sophisticated core system that's powered by the Nvidia Drive AI platforms Xavier and Orin, together with the Snapdragon® Cockpit Platforms from Qualcomm Technologies and in-house developed software by Volvo engineers.

This help to run the core functions within the Volvo EX90 such as safety, infotainment, and battery management. What's even more impressive is the fact that the EX90 has the ability to constantly improve itself thanks to the over-the-air software update feature.

You can see this via its 14.5-inch centre screen with built-in Google that was developed using Snapdragon’s Cockpit Platforms with the visualisation capabilities of Unreal Engine. The results are 'lightning-fast computing power and high-quality graphics on the in-car screens and head-up display'. Wireless Apple CarPlay and 5G connectivity are available as well.

Oh, the EX90 will also come with bi-directional charging which enables the owner to use the car's battery as an extra energy supply to power their homes, electrical devices, and even charge another Volvo EV. This will be made available in selected markets in the future.