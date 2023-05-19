2023 Zeekr 001 now comes with a new 140kWh battery pack - over 1,000km range!

Zeekr has unveiled its latest 2023 Zeekr 001 WE version and it comes packed with a new 140kWh battery pack.

The advanced 140kWh CATL Qilin batteries boast an impressive CLTC comprehensive working conditions range of over 1,000km (1,032km to be exact), offering exceptional long-distance capabilities.

The CATL CTP 3.0 Qilin battery offers exceptional features such as a volume utilization rate exceeding 72% and an energy density of 255 Wh/kg. Compared to the 4680 battery pack, the Qilin battery pack provides 13% more power within the same chemical system and battery pack size.

For those of you who don't know, the Zeekr 001 is a five-door, five-seater hatchback with dimensions measuring 4,970mm in length, 1,999mm in width, and 1,560mm in height paired with a wheelbase of 3,005mm.

Our Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry recently had a go in the Zeekr 001 when he was in China and it's indeed a perfect premium EV boasting ample space for all of its passengers as well as boot space to match.

For the Zeekr 001 WE version, it is said that customers can now opt for three new exterior colour options for 2023 - Yu Guang Orange, Extreme Blue, and Polar Night Black. Other options include Electric Blue, Laser Gray, and Extreme Daylight (more commonly referred to as White).

The dual-motor four-wheel drive variant of the Zeekr 001 delivers a remarkable output of 400kW (around 536hp) and 686 \Nm of torque, enabling it to accelerate from 0-100km/h in just 3.8 seconds. This version comes with three battery capacity options which also include 86kWh and 100kWh with a range of 546km and 656km, respectively.

No changes in terms of exterior and interior design, though, but the upgraded configurations and improved battery life should be a couple of interesting prospects to persuade people towards owning a Zeekr EV.

As for pricing, the 2023 Zeekr 001 WE version starts from CNY300,000 (around RM194k) but if you want to get the range upgrade package, you'll need to add an additional CNY103,000 (around RM66k) to boost the range up to 1,032km.