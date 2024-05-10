2024 Aston Martin Vantage launched in Malaysia for RM2.37m - GT brawler gets 665PS, 800Nm from upgraded bi-turbo V8

The latest iteration of the Aston Martin Vantage for 2024 has made its debut in Kuala Lumpur, showcasing refreshed aesthetics coupled with upgraded technical specifications for the British brand's more compact V8-powered grand tourer, priced from RM2.37 million in Malaysia (or RM950,000 before taxes, duties, or options/customisation).

Maintaining its front-engined, rear-wheel-drive configuration, the 2024 Vantage is powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged AMG-sourced V8 engine generating 665 PS and 800 Nm of torque.

As far as power bumps go, this one is pretty significant, marking a 155 PS and 115 Nm jump over the previous model, with all that gusto delivered to the rear wheels via an eight-speed ZF automatic transmission.

Impressively, the 0 to 100 km/h spirnt is dispatched in just 3.4 seconds, no doubt aided by the 325mm section rears sporting the ‘AML’ designated Michelin Pilot Sport S 5 tyres. Top speed is boasted to be 325 km/h, just above the coveted golden 200mph mark.

The 2024 Vantage’s powertrain benefits from technical upgrades such as modified cam profiles, revised compression ratios, and enhanced cooling systems, facilitating the increased power and torque output.

Notably, additional cooling equipment includes a low-temperature radiator and two auxiliary coolers for improved thermal management.

Cosmetic enhancements are dominated mostly by that revised front grille and side ducts that are a nod to the Aston Martin One 77, but also include larger 21-inch five spoke forged alloy wheels (optional Y-spoke designs pictured here at launch), behind which sit ceramic brakes (also optional).

Structurally, new Vantage incorporates optimisations to improve stiffness and rigidity such as an

enhanced front cross member and engine cross brace. Reinforced rear suspension towers, meanwhile, contribute to a 29% stiffness improvement under cornering loads, enhancing overall handling.

Advanced vehicle dynamics control systems, utilising data from various sensors, including a six-axis IMU, optimise the car's electronic stability programming. The electronically controlled rear differential ensures rapid response, enhancing performance without compromising stability.

Inside, the luxurious but clearly driver-focused cabin reflects Aston Martin's design language while also being a near-complete overhaul over the preceding model, now looking more akin to the larger DB12 grand tourer.

An intuitive 10.25-inch infotainment system now takes centre stage, coming as standard with wireless Apple CarPlay and will soon offer Android Auto compatibility as well. Additionally, a dedicated mobile app enables remote monitoring and control of select vehicle features.

Much of the cabin trim and equipment can also be customised to buyer preference and, of course, budget. However, the car is already fitted with a 390-watt, 11-speaker Aston Martin system, but can be upgraded to an optional 1,170-watt Bowers & Wilkins setup with a 3D headliner speaker ensemble.

Speaking of options, probably the most tempting one is otherwise invisible on the new 2024 Aston Martin Vantage. While it comes with a standard 3-year factory warranty, this can be further extended up to 20 years of coverage for truly decades-spanning ownership peace of mind.