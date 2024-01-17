2024 Audi SQ8 e-tron lands in Malaysia - From RM519,990

PHS Automotive Malaysia (PHSAM) is welcoming the new year with the expansion of its e-tron line-up by launching the 2024 Audi SQ8 e-tron.

Just six months after the arrival of the Audi Q8 e-tron together with the Audi e-tron GT, the SQ8 e-tron expands the brand's EV offering here in the country with a couple of variants that offer a lot more power and torque paired with decent range.

There are two variants of the 2024 Audi SQ8 e-tron - the SQ8 e-tron and the sportier-looking SQ8 Sportback e-tron. The dimensions of the SQ8 e-tron are somewhat similar to the Q8 e-tron range apart from being 2mm lower and 40mm wider.

Instead of just two electric motors, the Audi SQ8 e-tron gets a third unit mounted on the rear that bumps it up to a total power output of 503PS (370kW) and 973Nm of torque in boost mode. Those are some impressive figures considering that the Audi RS e-tron GT only goes up to 830Nm of torque in boost mode.

Mated to a 2-stage ratio planetary gearbox with a single gear, 0-100km/h is achieved in just 5.1 seconds (4.5 seconds in boost mode). Top speed, however, is limited to 210km/h - 10km/h more than the Audi Q8 e-tron.

When it comes to range, both of the Audi SQ8 e-tron variants are fitted with a bigger 114kW battery pack (106kW net capacity) that offers a range of up to 458km for the SQ8 e-tron and 471km for the Sportback (WLTP) due to its more aerodynamic shape and underbody wheel spoilers for the front and rear.

Supporting up to 22kW of AC charging as standard, getting the Audi SQ8 e-tron fully charged can be done in less than five hours. DC charging is also available up to 170kW and where the car is connected to one, getting the SQ8 juiced up from 10-80% can be done in just 31 minutes.

Other highlights include:

Audi's signature Singleframe grille

Digital Matrix LED headlamps

Revised tuning for air suspension with ride height adjustment (up to 76mm)

Updated steering ratio for quicker steering response

16-speaker Bang & Olufsen audio system

Valcona leather Sports seats Plus + more

The 2024 Audi SQ8 e-tron is priced at RM519,990 and RM529,990 for the SQ8 Sportback e-tron. Head over to the nearest authorised dealer to know more.