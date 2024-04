BMW Malaysia has officially announced that the first-ever BMW iX2 xDrive30 for 2024 is now available for pre-booking.

Considered as the all-electric version of the BMW X2, the 2024 BMW iX2 xDrive30 combines modern yet sporty design cues as well as maintaining the brand's elegant yet dynamic facade.

According to Benjamin Nagel, Managing Director of BMW Group Malaysia, "At the BMW Group, we are constantly in the pursuit of enhancing our offerings as we deliver Sheer Electric Driving Pleasure. The BMW iX2 xDrive30 exemplifies this commitment, marking its debut as the First-Ever All-Electric Premium Sport Activity Coupe within the BMW X2 class."

"This introduction underscores our position as the Number One Premium EV provider in Malaysia, a milestone achieved through our extensive efforts in the realm of Electric Mobility, with the delivery of over 3,600 units of BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad electrified vehicles in 2023," added Mr. Nagel.

The front end of the BMW iX2 comes with a newly redesigned closed kidney grille paired with a black mesh grille as well as a black high-gloss kidney frame with the BMW Kidney Iconic Glow. Shining the way is done via its adaptive LED headlights with BMW Selective Beam designed for enhanced visibility and improved safety.

With one electric motor positioned on each axle, the 2024 BMW iX2 can produce 313hp which allows it to hit 0-100km/h in 5.6 seconds followed by a limited top speed of 180km/h.

As for range, its 66.5kWh battery pack can go up to 449km (WLTP) per full charge. Speaking of charging, the BMW iX2 supports DC charging up to 130kW. It'll only take 29 minutes to charge it from 10-80%.

For AC, you'll get the standard 11kW which can fully charge the battery in 6 hours and 30 minutes.

Other highlights include:

20-inch M light alloy wheels

0.25-inch HD instrument display cluster

10.7-inch control display

Full-colour BMW Head-Up Display

Harman Kardon Hi-Fi speaker system

“Veganza” leather-alternative upholstery + more

For those who are interested, the 2024 BMW iX2 xDrive30 comes with a recommended retail pricing of RM282,800 (on the road without insurance). Owners will also receive the BMW 5-year unlimited mileage warranty, 8-Year Battery Warranty (or 160,000km), Roadside Assistance, Accident Hotline, and BMW Service Online.