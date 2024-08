Mercedes-Benz Malaysia (MBM) has launched a limited edition version of their Mercedes-AMG A 45 S 4Matic+ facelift, aptly named….the Limited Edition; with only 10 units allocated for our market and priced at RM558,888 on-the-road without insurance. Don’t worry about having to let people know you’ve got that rare variant too, because they’ll definitely see you coming - everyone will.

Distinguishing itself quite dramatically from the dark tones of last year's Street Style Edition, this Limited Edition boasts a striking AMG ‘Green Hell Mango’ exterior finish first seen on the AMG GT R. Complementing this bold hue is a large '45 S' decal on the doors and an imposing AMG crest on the bonnet, just in case nobody got the hint.

Adding to the visual punch are numerous yellow-orange accents, sharply contrasting the primarily matte green exterior. These yellow-orange details are also found on the matte black 19-inch AMG forged wheels, which feature a unique seven-twin-spoke design.

Other cosmetic flourishes include an AMG-branded fuel cap and a door welcome light that projects the AMG coat of arms onto the ground. Also equipped on the A 45 S Limited Edition are the AMG Aerodynamics Package, AMG Night Package, and AMG Night Package II work together to add sleek black chrome typography on the front fenders and tailgate, darken the struts on the radiator trim, and provide exclusive touches like black door handles and Mercedes stars on the wheel hub caps.

Inside, the Limited Edition continues the yellow-orange accent theme. The Artico/Microcut microfibre AMG performance seats are adorned with those bright contrast highlight strips and decorative stitching, which are also present on the door trim, instrument panel, and AMG steering wheel.

The front headrests feature embroidered 45 S emblems in yellow, while the floor mats get 45 S lettering with yellow stitching, and along with AMG door sills there is yellow-orange illumination.

Mechanically, there’s nothing ‘limited’ about the Limited Edition’s powerplant, retaining the standard A 45 S’s impressive M139 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine, 8-speed AMG Speedshift 8G dual-clutch gearbox, and 4Matic+ all-wheel drive system.

Altogether, it continues to deliver 421PS and 500 Nm of torque, enabling a sprint from 0-100 km/h in just 3.9 seconds and a top speed of 270 km/h.

It might not be to everyone’s taste, but the AMG A 45 S Limited Edition certainly ramps up an exclusivity factor given how many bespoke touches it includes in its RM559k price tag, and especially due to there being on 10 units in Malaysia, but the jury is still out on whether the ~RM49,000 price increase is justified.