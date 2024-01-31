2024 GAC GS3 Emzoom now open for booking - 177hp, 270Nm, est below RM130k

WTC Automotif (WTCA), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Warisan TC Holdings (a Tan Chong Group company), has officially previewed the 2024 GAC GS3 Emzoom here in Malaysia with two variants available for booking right now - Exclusive and Premium-R.

Marking the brand's first-ever CKD operations outside of China (which will begin in Q2 2024), the new GAC GS3 Emzoom is unlike the GS3 launched here back in 2021. Gunning against the likes of the Proton X50, Honda HR-V, and Chery Omoda 5, the GS3 Emzoom is built on GAC's latest Global Platform Modular Architecture (GPMA) platform.

The result is a more modern and very appealing B-segment SUV with a sportier facade, interior equipment, and of course, performance. Speaking of performance, the GAC GS3 Emzoom comes packed with a 1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine with 177PS and 270Nm of torque.

Mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT), it is said that the GAC GS3 Emzoom can hit 0-100km/h in just 7.5 seconds. As for fuel consumption, it is rated at 5.9L/100km.

Those who are into sporty SUVs will appreciate its bold exterior thanks to its sharp-looking Mecha Wing front grille, aggressive-looking Laser Eye Split LED headlights, electric hidden door handles, and an even more enticing rear end with the Light Dart taillights, centrally-mounted twin exhaust tips and what seems to be a race-inspired diffuser design.

The interior is just as sleek with a very modern feel via its 7-inch digital instrument cluster, a 12.3-inch infotainment screen, a crystal shift knob to operate its shift-by-wire system, as well as colour-coded air vents plus interior trim.

The 2024 GAC GS3 Emzoom is said to be estimated below RM130,000 and bookings are now opened with a fee of RM1,000 for the first batch of CBU units. Four colour options are available - Ivory White, Starlight Silver, Lake Blue, and Graphene Green.

Public previews of the 2024 GAC GS3 Emzoom will be held next week in several locations across the Klang Valley along with several showroom openings across Malaysia within the first half of the year. Stay tuned for more updates.