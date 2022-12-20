2024 Hyundai Kona unveiled - EV, hybrid & ICE variants available

Hyundai Motor Company is closing off the year with the introduction of the 2024 Hyundai Kona SUV.

Not a lot of details have been shared just yet, but there will be four different variants which include EV, hybrid electric (HEV), internal combustion engine (ICE), and the sportier N Line variant.

2024 Hyundai Kona - EV first & adapted for other powertrains

Hyundai's latest Kona is a bit out of the box considering that it was designed to be an EV first and later adapted to other powertrains like the hybrid electric (HEV) and internal combustion (ICE). We're guessing that they want to retain its futuristic facade of an EV first but will be offered in other powertrains to cater to a wider range of customers around the globe.

Speaking of the facade, the new Kona's exterior is certainly bold and dynamic, to say the least. To remind everyone that the model is still a worthy SUV adversary, the new Hyundai Kona is 150mm longer, 25mm wider, and carries a 60mm longer wheelbase compared to the previous generation model.

Futuristic design but still rugged & sporty

The futuristic part can be clearly seen via its new front section thanks to its stretched Seamless Horizon Lamp (pixelated for the EV model), smooth nose section for improved aerodynamics, and bold wheel arches that incorporate the front and rear lights.

And the theme is carried to the rear section of the car as well. With its parametric surfaces, the 2023 Hyundai Kona combines its diagonal side creases with satin chrome molding from the belt line to its spoiler which in turn creates a visually-stunning SUV. To tie everything together, the rear portion also features the Seamless Horizon Lamp and high-mounted stop lamps that are integrated within the spoiler's chrome molding.

2024 Hyundai Kona - four variants to be made

To differentiate between the four different variants, the EV Kona is fitted with pixel graphics on the intake grille and rear bumper and pixel-inspired 19-inch wheels. The hybrid and ICE variants feature a more bold and rugged bumper with a skid plate, plus black wheel arch cladding.

As for the Kona N Line, a sportier exterior is further enhanced with the additions of optional black side mirrors and roof, wing-type spoiler, aggressive front and rear bumpers, 19-inch wheels with a design twist, twin mufflers, and silver skirts.

As for the interior, the main highlights include:

Larger interior 'living space' design

Floating horizontal C-Pad

12.3-inch dual wide displays with floating module

Curve-less Bench Seat for the second row + more

No other details like performance figures have been shared just yet. Hyundai has assured everyone that more information will be released in the coming months. For now, check out of B-Segment SUV battle video which includes the current-gen Hyundai Kona 1.6T N Line.