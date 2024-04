Mazda Motor Europe has launched its first-ever crossover SUV for its market, the 2024 Mazda CX-80.

With pre-sales starting in May, the 2024 Mazda CX-80 is the fourth model from the brand's Large Product Group following the footsteps of the Mazda CX-60, CX-90, and CX-70.

Offering 'Mazda's human-centric philosophy and excellent environmental and safety performance', the CX-80 will be leading the European product line-up as the flagship model available in two different hybrid powertrains with an all-electric driving range of up to 60km.

The two electrified powertrains come in the form of a 2.5-litre inline-four petrol engine plug-in hybrid called e-Skyactiv PHEV and another 3.3-litre inline-six diesel unit paired with the M Hybrid Boost called the e-Skyactiv D.

Despite the variations in powertrains, the Mazda CX-80 is developed as a 'Graceful Driving SUV'. The iconic Jinba-Ittai element of 'car and driver as one' has also been heavily inspired for this three-row SUV to offer a powerful driving experience paired with high safety features as well as meeting the latest regulations.

As for design concept, Mazda went for 'Graceful Toughness' for the latest CX-80 to provide an SUV that is elegant yet tough both inside and out. Future owners can expect a much bigger sense of space with the cabin with three different options for the second-row seats - captain seats with a centre console, captain seats without a centre console, and the good ol' bench seats for three.

Mazda also stated that even with the third-row seats in use, there's still enough cargo space at the back for things like a golf bag or a baby stroller and even more so when the third and second-row seats are folded.

Safety-wise is further elevated with the inclusion of Cruising & Traffic Support (CTS) with Unresponsive Driver Support - the first adoption for Mazda in the European market.

When CTS is active, the system will alert the driver if it detects the driver not paying attention to the road ahead while driving (things like closing one eye or looking away).

If the driver doesn't remedy the situation when it comes to things like careless driving or sudden illness, the system will then assist in decelerating and stopping the vehicle to avoid any unwanted accidents.