2024 Mercedes-AMG GLE53 4Matic+ Coupe launched in Malaysia, 435 PS/560 Nm - RM874k

Mercedes-Benz Malaysia has introduced the refreshed Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 4Matic+ Coupe, the performance-oriented variant of the C167 GLE Coupe. Priced at RM 873,888, this fully-imported mild-hybrid boasts 435 PS and 560 Nm from its 3.0 litre turbocharged inline-six engine.

Under the Hood

The 3.0 litre turbocharged engine paired with a nine-speed AMG Speedshift TCT 9G automatic transmission and AMG Performance 4Matic+ all-wheel drive with fully variable torque distribution delivers 435 PS and 560 Nm, with peak torque increased by 40 Nm through software upgrades and a larger turbocharger. The 48-volt mild hybrid system, featuring a second-gen integrated starter-generator (ISG), gives an additional 23 PS and 200 Nm. The GLE 53 goes from 0-100 km/h in 5.0 seconds, achieving a top speed of 250 km/h.

Exterior

The facelifted GLE 53 Coupe showcases 22-inch AMG cross-spoke forged wheels and is equipped with illuminated running boards, an AMG spoiler lip, new Multibeam LED headlamps with Adaptive Highbeam Assist Plus. The front apron features jet-wing design side air intakes, complemented by AMG radiator grille and emblem on the bonnet. Behind, dual-pipe exhaust system, new LED tail lamps and a panoramic sliding sunroof completes the exterior.

Interior

Inside the cabin, the GLE 53 Coupe is equipped with dual 12.3-inch screens with the latest Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) system, offering improved voice recognition and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support and a Burmester surround sound system. There’s the AMG Performance steering wheel, AMG carbon-fibre trim, AMG floor mats, and interior chrome package. The dashboard and door belt lines are finished in Artico faux leather, just like the GLC 300 Coupe. Additional features like Keyless-Go Comfort, wireless charging, and Energising/Air Balance packages completes the experience.

Safety

Driver assistance features include a Driving Assistance Package Plus, Distronic active distance assist, Pre-Safe Impulse Side, and a parking package with 360° camera and Parktronic active parking assist.

The Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 4Matic+ Coupe is priced at RM874,000, on-the-road without insurance and it is offered with Mercedes-Benz's standard warranty.





