The W214 Mercedes-Benz E-Class has finally made its debut in Malaysia, following nearly a year and a half of patient waiting. The Stuttgart outfit's sixth-generation executive sedan, a staple of the Mercedes-Benz lineup, arrives assembled locally in Pekan, hence the competitive pricing.

At launch, Mercedes-Benz Malaysia offers two electrified variants, one more so than the other: the E 200 Avantgarde mild hybrid (MHEV) and the E 350 e AMG Line plug-in hybrid (PHEV).

The starting price for the E200 Avantgarde is RM355,888, or approximately RM4k less than the non-M Sport BMW 520i, arguably its closest rival, at least when optioned with the five-year warranty and service package. On the other hand, the E 350 e AMG Line is priced at RM418,888.

Compared to the previous facelifted W213 models that it supplants, the W214 E 200 is RM14,000 more expensive, while the E 350 e sees an increase of RM19,000. These prices are on-the-road without insurance and include a four-year, unlimited-mileage warranty as well as an eight-year/160,000 km battery warranty for peace of mind.

While the W214 retains much of the familiar body shape and proportions of its predecessor, there are significant updates in its design language. Built on the second-generation Modular Rear Architecture (MRA2), the W214 is slightly larger than the W213, measuring 4,950 mm in length, 1,880 mm in width, and 1,468 mm in height. The wheelbase has also been extended by 22 mm to 2,961 mm. In comparison to the newly launched G60 BMW 5 Series, the W214 is shorter, narrower, and lower but has a longer wheelbase.

The front fascia of the new E-Class features a striking hexagonal grille with a massive three-pointed star logo at its center, a lot like the fully electric cars from its EQ range. The signature 'double-bubble' headlights, meanwhile, are something of a callback to older E-Classes from the past. The E350 e comes with high-end Digital Light projectors with adaptive high beams, while the E200 makes do with simpler LED reflector lamps.

Moving along the sides, the W214 is fitted with flush pop-out door handles that reduce aerodynamic drag, and the previously uninterrupted shoulder line is now split into two, emphasizing the front and rear fenders. The rear end of the vehicle features full-width taillights that continue the double-bubble design, adding a sense of continuity throughout the vehicle’s exterior styling.

Both models in this new lineup feature a turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine, paired with an electric motor and a nine-speed automatic transmission. However, the two variants differ in terms of power output, especially with their integration of an electric motor.

The E 200 Avantgarde comes equipped with a 2.0-litre M254 turbocharged 4-cylinder engine that delivers 204PS at and 320Nm of torque, while its assistive electric motor adds an additional 23PS and 205Nm of torque, enabling acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in a pretty respectable 7.5 seconds and top speed of 240 km/h with a fuel consumption rate between 6.7 to 7.2 litres per 100km according to the automaker's own figures.

The E 350 e AMG Line, also known as the E300e in most markets, uses the same 2.0-litre engine but offers a significant increase in electric power thanks to its beefier motor (itself offering 129 PS and 440 Nm of torque) and larger capacity battery, which brings the total system output to 313 PS and 550 Nm.

This version accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in a brisker 6.4 seconds but has a slightly lower top speed of 236 km/h compared to the E200. The standout feature of the E 350 e is its ability to travel between 100 and 118 km on pure electric power, thanks to a much larger 25.4 kWh lithium-ion battery, the same pack used in the smaller C 350 e plug-in hybrid.

This big bump in range represents a major improvement over the outgoing W213 E 350 e, due to its much smaller 6.2 kWh battery, resulting in just 33 km of fully electric range. This capability allows for practical, emission-free driving in most daily situations.

In terms of charging, the E350e supports DC fast charging at up to 55 kW, which can charge the battery from 10% to 80% in around 20 minutes. A full charge using DC fast charging takes about 30 minutes. Thankfully, the car also features an 11 kW on-board charger, enabling a full charge from an AC wallbox in roughly two hours, outpacing the rate of some BEV's in Malaysia.

Inside, the W214 E-Class introduces a completely revamped cabin, with the steering wheel being the only carryover from the previous generation. The interior is dominated by the latest iteration of Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX), which includes a 12.3-inch digital instrument display and a 14.4-inch infotainment touchscreen. This system uses a zero-layer interface, meaning that commonly used features are always visible on the screen, improving ease of use.

A key highlight of the new MBUX system is its ability to learn the driver’s habits and suggest automating certain functions. The system also includes a digital key feature that works with iPhones and Apple Watches via ultra-wideband (UWB) technology.

The E 350 e takes the tech experience to the next level with an additional 12.3-inch passenger display, forming the MBUX Superscreen, a somewhat more subdued evolution of the Hyperscreen that debuted in the EQS. Controversially, this higher-end variant also includes a selfie camera on the dashboard for taking photos, recording videos, or making video calls via apps like Zoom and Webex - raise your hands if you were clamouring for that feature addition!

Elsewhere ambient lighting, AMG Line components, and high-end materials create a luxurious environment within the cabin, one that's a definite step up from what the W213 was offering.

This new E-Class comes standard with the Driver Assistance Plus package, delivering Level 2 semi-autonomous driving functionality as well as the usual active safety features such as autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, evasive steering assist, blind-spot monitoring, and all the rest.

Lastly, both variants are also equipped with Pre-Safe Impulse Side, which inflates the seat bolsters to push occupants toward the center of the car during a side collision, reducing the risk of injury. The E350e also adds rear side airbags, bringing the total number of airbags in the car to nine.