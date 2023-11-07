2024 Mercedes-Benz GLC300 4Matic Coupe Launches in Malaysia, 2.0 mild hybrid - RM469,888

Mercedes-Benz Malaysia has unveiled the GLC 300 4MATIC Coupé. As the latest addition to the Mercedes-Benz lineup, this luxury SUV promises a refined driving experience, innovative design, and cutting-edge features. The second-generation coupe arrives in Malaysia as the GLC 300 4Matic AMG Line variant. This fully-imported CBU model is priced at RM469,888, on-the-road without insurance.

Engine

Under the hood, the GLC 300 4MATIC Coupé comes with a M254 2.0L engine, delivering 258hp & 400 Nm, paired with a 9G-Tronic nine-speed automatic transmission and a 4Matic all-wheel drive system. Meanwhile, The GLC 300 4MATIC Coupé 48-volt, mild hybrid system produces an additional 23 PS & 205 Nm. The GLC Coupe accelerates from 0-100 km/h in 6.3 seconds and achieves a top speed of 246 km/h.

Exterior

The AMG Line exterior boasts 20-inch AMG multi-spoke light-alloy wheels with its wheel arch liners in the vehicle's color, Digital Light headlamps with Adaptive Highbeam Assist Plus, and aluminum-look running boards with rubber studs. It also includes a mirror package, Sports suspension, and larger front brake discs. The GLC Coupe also offers a panoramic sliding sunroof.

Interior

The cabin design is similar to the GLC SUV, featuring a 12.3-inch high-resolution digital instrument screen and an 11.9-inch central infotainment screen. The AMG Line interior trim includes Nappa leather multi-function steering wheel, Artico leather seats, black fabric roof liner, metal structure trim panels, illuminated door sill panels with Mercedes-Benz lettering, and AMG floor mats. It also comes with powered front seats with memory function, Thermatic dual-zone climate control, rear door sunshades, ambient lighting, a powered tailgate and Keyless-Go package

With increased dimensions, the new GLC Coupe boot space is 545 liters, expandable to 1,490 liters with the rear seats folded down.

Safety

Safety features include blind spot assist, active lane keeping assist, active brake assist, a Pre-Safe system, and a parking package with a 360° camera and active parking assist with Parktronic.

it is offered with Mercedes-Benz's standard warranty.