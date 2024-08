The MG HS has been unveiled in Malaysia, signalling an imminent launch to bolster the brand’s SUV offerings here, which is currently only served by the smaller and fully electric MG ZS EV. Importantly, it moves MG into the volume-central internal combustion market where it will be met by the recently revised Proton X70, among others.

Judging from its front end design, the HS seen here appears to be the first generation model, originally launched in 2018 and was given a facelift in 2020, of which this happens to be an example. A much newer model premiered for the 2025 model year with extensive upgrades, though clearly that won’t be on the cards for markets in our region for some time.

As expected, the HS in Malaysia carries over many similarities from the units currently sold in Thailand with the C-segment crossover powered by a 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission to drive the front wheels exclusively with 162PS and 250Nm of torque. However, it remains to be seen if the units headed our way will have rolled off MG’s Thai assembly plant.

There will be 2 variants, namely the MG HS Standard and MG HS Lux. With this being a preview, prices remain under wraps, though we estimate the Standard variant will be positioned sharply to ensure a rather low barrier to entry. MG themselves have confirmed a starting price of under RM130,000.

‘Standard’ features include automatic LED headlights, 17-inch alloy wheels, leather upholstery in black, 10.1-inch infotainment touchscreen, 7-inch driver’s display, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and power-adjustable front seats.

The better specified MG HS Lux, estimated at under RM150,000, is probably where the model would be more competitive as it, unlike the Standard, receives features such as a 18-inch alloys, powered tailgate, panoramic sunroof, and a 360-degree camera system. Both variants of the HS also receive the MG Pilot suite of active safety (ADAS) features alongside 6 airbags, Hill Start Assist, anti-lock brakes, and all the rest.

Remember, Thailand also gets the MG HS in PHEV form, which utilises the same 1.5L turbo married to an 122PS electric motor that draws from a 16.6kWh battery pack. Power its upped significantly to a combined system output of 284PS and 480Nm of torque, all while delivering an advertised electric-only range of 67km and a 0-100km/h sprint of 7.5 seconds.

With a wheelbase of 2,720mm, the MG HS boasts the potential to offer a roomier cabin than even the Honda CR-V with 2,700mm between its axles.

In its highest trim, highlights of the Thai-spec HS include a panoramic sunroof, 10-inch infotainment touchscreen, full digital instrument display, an 8-speaker BOSE sound system, and a full suite of ADAS features via the MG Pilot suite. The Malaysian car, in Lux trim, will get all this, with exception of the premium audio.

Assuming it arrives soon, it will be met by a few strong competitors in the form of the obvious local favourite, the Proton X70, as well as the newer Chery Tiggo 7 Pro. Other rivals such as the aforementioned Honda CR-V and Toyota Corolla Cross, however, are probably priced a notch higher.