2024 Mitsubishi Triton debuts with tougher looks and more power - Up to 204PS and 470Nm

Mitsubishi has unveiled its latest pickup truck, the 2024 Triton, at an event in Bangkok, Thailand. This sixth-generation Triton will replace the current model dating back to 2015.

The new Triton will be available globally in three body styles: single-cab, club-cab, and double-cab. It comes equipped with a newly developed 2.4-litre four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine, available in three different power tunes.

The least powerful version generates 150PS of power and 330Nm of torque, while there are also 184PS/430Nm and high-output 204PS/470Nm versions.

The latter features a bi-turbo sequential layout. Although Mitsubishi Malaysia hasn't confirmed which versions will come to Malaysia, the high-output model, if available, would bring the Triton closer in power to competitors like the Toyota HiLux and Ford Ranger Bi-Turbo.

The new Triton will offer both a six-speed manual and a six-speed automatic transmission, with the automatic retaining the 'Sports' mode from the outgoing model. Depending on the engine tune, the drive can be sent to the rear wheels only or through a four-wheel drive system.

For four-wheel-drive models, Mitsubishi offers two different systems. The Easy Select 4WD system has 2H (rear-wheel drive), 4H (locked centre differential), and 4L (low-range) modes.

On the other hand, the Super Select 4WD-II system provides 2H, 4H (full-time four-wheel drive), 4HLc (locked centre differential), and 4LLc (locked centre differential with low range) modes, with the last one usable on sealed surfaces.

Mitsubishi has made significant improvements to the Triton's road performance with a newly developed ladder-frame chassis that offers better ride comfort and robustness.

The chassis boasts a 65% greater cross-sectional area, resulting in a claimed 40% increase in bending rigidity and a 60% increase in torsional rigidity. The use of high-tensile steel has helped minimize weight.

The new Triton also features upgraded suspension, retaining the double-wishbone front and rear leaf spring configuration. The front suspension's upper mounting arm has been raised to improve road holding and ride comfort, while the rear suspension incorporates a lighter leaf spring system and thicker shock absorbers.

In terms of design, the new Triton showcases Mitsubishi's Dynamic Shield grille with a split headlight setup at the front, and T-shaped lighting signature tail lights at the rear. The cargo bed height has been lowered, and the rear bumper corner reinforced to serve as a foot space.

Inside, the cabin has been extensively overhauled, following a "horizontally themed" design with geometric shapes and metallic highlights. Safety features include autonomous emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, lane-keeping assist, and adaptive cruise control.

Mitsubishi is leading the development of the new Triton as part of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance's leader-follower model, where the next Nissan Navara will share underpinnings but with different styling.