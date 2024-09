As we settle into September, Mitsubishi refreshes its popular Xpander model with a much-anticipated facelift. Now available in Malaysia with 2 variants at a starting price of RM99,980 for the standard Xpander. Up a level, we find the better-equipped Xpander Plus RM109,980.

Although this updated model has already made its debut in Indonesia, it remains a welcome addition to Mitsubishi Motors Malaysia’s lineup, catering to the increasing demand for value-packed, non-national B-segment MPVs (Multi-Purpose Vehicles).

Since its launch in 2020, the Xpander has seen impressive success, with local production numbers reaching 40,000 units over the past four years—equating to roughly 10,000 units per year. Its blend of compact design, high ground clearance, and spacious seven-seater layout has clearly struck a chord with Malaysian buyers seeking a reliable and affordable MPV.

A notable factor contributing to the Xpander's success is its positioning in the market. With Honda deciding not to bring the next-generation BR-V to Malaysia, the Xpander faces little competition from other non-national brands, with the Toyota Veloz being its closest rival. Priced at RM95,000, the Veloz shares much of its underpinnings with the Perodua Alza, leaving the Xpander to cater to buyers looking for a more premium option.

Exterior and Design Updates

The 2024 facelift brings more than just subtle tweaks to the Xpander. Visually, the updated model showcases an updated "Dynamic Shield" front-end design, highlighted by striking sideways T-shaped headlights at the midsection equipped with projector LEDs. Thicker chrome bars further emphasise its new aesthetic, giving the Xpander a more assertive road presence.

At the rear, the facelift includes a large tailgate spoiler (Plus variant only) and a redesigned taillights that mirror the front’s lighting elements. The rear bumper has also been reshaped to feature more angular lines, complemented by vertical reflectors. Both variants, to complete the exterior overhaul, the Xpander now sports stylish 17-inch blade-style two-tone alloy wheels wrapped in Bridgestone Ecopia tyres.

While the updates are impressive, enthusiasts of the Xpander Cross version may be disappointed as there is no indication of its arrival in Malaysia just yet.

Interior Enhancements

Stepping inside the 2024 Xpander, Mitsubishi has made significant strides in improving both comfort and functionality, though some might argue there could have been more added given the price.

The dashboard has been redesigned for a cleaner and more modern appearance, with brown leather trim accents that extend to the door panels, adding a premium feel. A standout feature is the free-standing 9-inch infotainment touchscreen that takes center stage, offering support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto (wired for both).

Other interior upgrades include a simplified steering wheel design and an enhanced climate control system with a digital display, allowing users to easily adjust fan speed and temperature using physical buttons and toggles.

Additionally, a wireless charging pad has been introduced (Plus variant only), along with an electronic parking brake with an auto-hold function, replacing the traditional handbrake. This change frees up space for a front center armrest, adding to the convenience of both the driver and front passenger.

For rear passengers, middle-row occupants now get a fold-down armrest with integrated cupholders. The second-row seating also includes USB-A and USB-C charging ports, ensuring passengers have access to ample charging options during long trips. As with previous models, a rear air blower mounted on the ceiling provides consistent ventilation throughout the cabin, complete with adjustable fan speeds to ensure comfort for all passengers.

Practicality and Space

Practicality has always been at the core of the Xpander’s appeal, and the facelifted model continues this tradition. With a 2-3-2 seating configuration, the Xpander offers ample space for up to seven passengers.

The middle-row seats come with a one-touch tumble fold mechanism, making it easy to access the third-row seats. When more cargo space is needed, the third-row seats can be folded flat in a 50:50 split, increasing the available cargo capacity to 495 liters.

When the second-row seats are also folded down, the space expands further to a generous 837 liters. Even with all seats in use, the Xpander offers respectable boot space though Mitsubishi declines to supply an exact figure, supplemented by additional underfloor storage for smaller items.

Powertrain and Performance

Under the bonnet, the 2024 Xpander retains its tried-and-tested 1.5-liter naturally aspirated four-cylinder engine, producing 105 PS and 141 Nm of torque. Power is sent to the front wheels via a 4-speed automatic transmission, a setup familiar to existing Xpander owners. While some markets have transitioned to a CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission), Mitsubishi Motors Malaysia has opted to stick with the conventional 4AT. Although a hybrid variant of the Xpander is available in certain ASEAN markets, it is unlikely to arrive in Malaysia due to pricing considerations, potentially adding a further sting.

The Xpander’s suspension setup continues to feature front MacPherson struts and a rear torsion beam, providing a balance of comfort and control that should retain its top spot as the most dynamically talented of its peers.

One significant improvement is the increase in ground clearance, now at 225 mm, making it the highest riding in its class and surpassing even the Perodua Aruz. Elsewhere, its braking system consists of front ventilated discs and rear drum brakes, which are adequate for the vehicle’s size and performance.

Features and Safety

In terms of safety features, here’s where the Xpander falters even in this most recent facelift. Though conveniences have been added such as auto wipers, keyless entry with push-start ignition, and a 4.2-inch color multi-information display nestled between two analog dials, the car continues to fall behind in its feature set and equipment levels where it matters.

For example, it retains the 2-airbag inclusion that it debuted with back in 2020 as well as a notable lack of any active safety (or ADAS) features despite it being a vehicle aimed primarily at young (Xpanding?) families.

This is in contrast to (obvious) rivals from national automakers. For example, the Perodua Alza offers their A.S.A suite even in the base variant while ageing Aruz comes as standard with 6 airbags.

And on the non-national front, the Toyota Veloz is fully kitted-out with Toyota Safety Sense while still being a few thousand Ringgit less expensive than the standard Xpander. New for 2024, however, the Xpander Plus also offers a 360-degree camera (the base Xpander gets a reversing camera) as well as both front and rear dash cams as standard.

The enhanced features, updated design, practicality, and best-in-class handling (at least according to our experience with it) may justify the increase for buyers seeking a reliable and stylish compact high-riding MPV. Despite some shortcomings in the safety department, the Xpander remains a strong contender in its segment, especially for families looking for a versatile and spacious vehicle, but time will tell how it will perform in the face of its competition.