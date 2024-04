After its preview in mid-March, less than a month ago, GWM has now officially introduced its second ORA model in Malaysia, named the 07. The sleek four-dour coupe comes in two variants, Long Range Ultra and Performance, priced between RM169,800 and RM189,800.

The 07 joins the smaller, more urban-oriented Good Cat in GWM's electric lineup. With its earlier debut in Thailand, we had anticipated a fair bit of consistency in specifications, which was ultimately true.

Sizing up at 4,871mm in length, 1,862mm in width, and 1,500mm in height, the 07 competes directly with sleek, sporty four-door EV sedans like the Tesla Model 3 and BYD Seal, though GWM’s aggressive pricing means that the 07 undercuts them significantly.

That said, time will tell if this was a bold enough move to sway customers away from its more established rivals into the ORA fold.

Built on GWM’s Lemon E platform, the 07 draws clear inspiration from the first-generation Porsche Panamera, the 07 boasts a stylish and swept back exterior design, though ORA's aesthetic may not appeal to everyone.

Three exterior colours will be offered, at least initially: Crystal Purple, Amethyst Gray and Jade White. Visually, the main differentiator are the wheels: the Long Range Ultra receives 18-inch alloys while the Performance rides on a set of 19-inchers with a distinctly more ‘blingtastic’ design and finish.

ORA 07 Long Range Ultra ORA 07 Performance Price RM 169,800 RM 189,800 Battery 83.5kWh 83.5kWh Range 640km (NEDC) 550km (NEDC) Motor Single (FWD) Dual (AWD) Power 204PS 408PS Torque 340Nm 680Nm 0-100km/h 7.9 seconds 4.3 seconds Top Speed 170km/h 180km/h AC Charging 11kW (max) 11kW (max) DC Charging 88kW (max) 88kW (max) V2L 3.3kW (max) 3.3kW (max)

However, its aerodynamic shape has lead it to an impressively low drag coefficient of just 0.22, no doubt aiding its endurance over a single charge. Speaking of which, both the ORA 07 in Long Range Ultra and Performance guises are equipped with the same 83.5kWh ternary lithium battery.

The Long Range Ultra variant boasts a claimed range of 640km (on the NEDC testing cycle), boasting 204PS and 340Nm of torque from a single electric motor mounted at the front. By contrast, the equivalent Seal and Model 3 are rear-wheel drive (RWD).

On the other hand, the Performance variant boasts dual electric motors, delivering a combined output of 408PS and 680Nm spread across both axles for all-wheel drive (AWD). Despite a slightly reduced range of 550km (on the same NEDC cycle), it accelerates from 0 to 100km/h in 4.3 seconds and reaches a top speed of 180km/h.

That’s 0.5s off the sprint time of the BYD Seal Performance and the more recently launched MG4 XPOWER, but still neck-achingly quick nonetheless. Notably, it should beat what is currently the quickest Tesla Model 3 officially sold here by a nose, as that advertises a 0-100km/h sprint of 4.4 seconds.

BYD Seal Premium Tesla Model 3 Standard BYD Seal Performance Tesla Model 3 Long Range Price RM 179,800 RM 189,000 RM 199,800 RM 218,000 Battery 82.56kWh 57.5kWh 82.56kWh 82kWh Range 570km (WLTP) 513km (WLTP) 520km (WLTP) 629km (WLTP) Motor Single (RWD) Single (RWD) Dual (AWD) Dual (AWD) Power 310PS 271PS 530PS 394PS Torque 360Nm 422Nm 670Nm 458Nm 0-100km/h 5.9s 6.1s 3.8s 4.4s Top Speed 180km/h 201km/h 180km/h 201km/h AC Charging 7kW (max) 11kW (max) 7kW (max) 11kW (max) DC Charging 150kW (max) 170kW (max) 150kW (max) 250kW (max)

Petty drag races aside, the 07’s interior features a minimalist yet luxurious design, including a T-shaped dashboard, frameless windows, and a choice of black or brown synthetic leather upholstery, the latter colour is an RM2,500 optional upgrade. We’re particular fans of its triple binnacle gauge cluster that, while still digital (collectively measuring 10.25-inches), at least attempts to mimic the functional elegance of analogue dials.

The dashboard layout is, at least to our eyes, yet another nod to an iconic Porsche, but in this case the Carrera GT. There are a refreshing spread of physical buttons, too, as opposed to the overly minimal streak we’ve seen on so many other EVs. Build quality and finishing is also a notable upgrade over the ORA Good Cat, but that’s perhaps expected given the gulf in price.

Other cabin highlights include a large glass roof measuring 1.7 metres squared, dual zone climate control, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a 50W wireless smartphone charger, a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen, and a premium 11-speaker sound system from Infinity, along with a comprehensive array of active safety features.

Both the Long Range Ultra and Performance variants of the ORA 07 are equipped with a bevy of driver-aids and active safety features that GWM claim it capable of Level 2 autonomous driving, including Front Collision Warning, Autonomous Emergency Parking, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Change Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Braking, Integrated Intelligent Parking, and Adaptive Cruise Control with intelligent cornering and Traffic Jam Assist.

In addition to the standard manufacturer's warranty of 6 years (or 150,000km), each ORA 07 comes with 5 years of complimentary maintenance and an 8-year (or 180,000km) battery warranty. As we start seeing it arrive in showrooms nationwide, it's intriguing to consider how it will fare against competitors from BYD and Tesla.

Additionally, GWM will offer a 1-to-1 battery replacement should its State of Charge (SoC) fall below 70%. There’s also a 12 year rust and corrosion warranty. You’re free to make of that what you will.

Alongside all this, the first 500 ORA 07 customers will receive a complimentary home wallbox charger as well as an extra 2-years added to the warranty (making it 8-years or 180,000km).