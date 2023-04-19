2024 Polestar 4 EV launched - up to 544hp & 600km range

Polestar has officially introduced its latest electric performance SUV coupé, the 2024 Polestar 4.

This new trend of SUV coupés is coming in hot and the Polestar 4 is no exception when it comes to the new breed of electric SUVs with enhanced aerodynamics and performance. Speaking of performance, the Polestar 4 is said to be the fastest production car from Polestar to date.

According to Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO, "With Polestar 4 we have taken a fundamentally new approach to SUV coupé design. Rather than simply modifying an existing SUV, giving it a faster roofline and as a result, compromising elements like rear headroom and comfort, we have designed Polestar 4 from the ground up as a new breed of SUV coupé that celebrates rear occupant comfort and experience."

Heavily inspired by the Polestar Precept concept car, the Polestar 4 has no rear window, separated dual blade front lights, a low front end to evoke an even more performance-oriented facade, and more. The same can be said about the rear with its rear aero blades and a rear light bar that's designed to optimise airflow.

Labelled as a D-segment SUV coupé, the Polestar 4 is built on Geely's premium Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA) that not only offers a great driving experience but also a very immersive and intimate environment for the rear occupants thanks to features like adjustable ambient lighting and customised driving environment.

Future owners can experience this with specs like the full-length glass roof with optional electrochromic functionality, and this feeling is further intensified as the glass roof stretches beyond the rear occupants' heads as the Polestar 4 comes with no rear window. Fancy, indeed.

Jumping to performance, the 2024 Polestar 4 will be available in a number of different variants. The range-topping version with dual electric motors and a huge 102kW battery pack (Long Range Dual Motor) kicks out 544hp and 686Nm of torque paired with a 560km WLTP range.

This version can also hit 0-100km/h in just 3.8 seconds. To maximise range, this version also comes with a disconnect clutch to disengage the front motor when it's not needed.

Despite being fast and powerful, Polestar assures everyone that the 4 is just as capable in terms of driving dynamics, sharp steering, and handling responses thanks to features like semi-active suspension and more. Sweet.

The single motor version is said to produce 272hp and 343Nm of torque and with the same 102kW battery pack for the Long Range variant, the Polestar 4 can extend its range to 600km WLTP. For charging, up to 200 kW DC and 22 kW AC charging is included for all versions.

Other highlights include:

Android Automotive OS infotainment system (with built-in Google)

15.4-inch landscape-oriented screen

10.2-inch driver display

Optional Harman Kardon audio system (up to 16 speakers)

Over-the-air (OTA) update capability

Up to nine airbags

SuperVision Advanced Driver Assistance System (12 cameras, one radar & 12 ultrasonic sensors) + more

The 2024 Polestar 4 will be launched in China first following the production plan that'll begin in November 2023 (also in China). Other markets will soon follow in early 2024 with an indicative launch price that starts from USD60,000 or around RM265,000.