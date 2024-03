XPeng Thailand has announced that the 2024 XPeng G6 EV SUV is now open for booking in their local market.

Officially unveiled at the 2024 Bangkok International Motor Show (BIMS), the G6 is the brand's first-ever right-hand-drive production model that'll make its way into other ASEAN countries, including Malaysia.

Earlier this month, it was announced that Bermaz Auto Bhd will be the official distributor for the XPeng brand here in Malaysia. While there's no specific timeline regarding the arrival of the XPeng G6 into Malaysia, we can expect it somewhere within Q3 of 2024.

To put things into perspective, the XPeng G6 has somewhat similar dimensions to the Tesla Model Y with a slightly taller height. Its overall dimensions stand at 4,753mm long, 1,920mm wide, and 1,650mm tall thanks to the brand's SEPA 2.0 platform.

This 800V architecture also means that the XPeng G6 can support up to 280kW of DC fast charging, which means that 10-80% SoC can be completed in just 20 minutes.

There are two variants up for booking in Thailand for the G6 - Standard Range and Long Range. As you can already guess, the Standard Range comes with a smaller 66kWh battery pack that offers up to 580km of range (CLTC).

The Long Range gets a slightly bigger 87.5kWh unit which allows it to travel up to 755km (CLTC) per full charge. Both variants are fitted with the same rear single electric motor setup that produces 296PS and 440Nm of torque.

0-100km/h can be completed in 6.6 seconds for the Standard Range and 5.9 seconds for the Long Range despite having similar power outputs as well as the 202km/h limited top speed.

Last but not least, the pricing. There's no official figure as of yet but some reports have indicated that the 2024 XPeng G6 EV SUV will be between 1.5-1.8 million Baht, which is roughly around RM195k to RM234k.

How cheaper it'll be once the G6 enters Malaysia, we will only know for sure in the coming months. Stay tuned for more updates.