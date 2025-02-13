2025 Denza D9 previewed - 2 variants of ultra-luxe fully electric MPV revealed for Malaysia

BYD Malaysia has officially previewed their debut model for Malaysia, the Denza D9 luxury electric MPV. This aligns perfectly with BYD’s plan to introduce its premium brand in Malaysia within the first quarter of the year, hinting at an imminent launch most likely this month.

For those unfamiliar, the Denza D9 is a high-end electric MPV designed to rival luxury models like the Toyota Alphard and Vellfire, as well as the Zeekr 009 and incoming Xpeng X9. With dimensions of 5,250 mm in length, 1,950 mm in width, and 1,920 mm in height, the D9 is longer and taller but slightly narrower than the Zeekr.

That said, its 3,110 mm wheelbase is roughly 100 mm shorter than its Chinese competitor, though its hard to say if the will have any significant impact its interior space. In any case, both D9 and the Zeekr 009 both beat Toyota’s popular MPV twins handily in terms of size and sheer specification, not to mention price thanks to them being fully electric.

In their home market in China, the Denza D9 is offered in both full-electric and plug-in hybrid variants. However, the models due to arrive in Malaysia are not likely ever going to be hybrids as far as we can tell. Much like other international markets, there are two variants set to be offered in local showrooms:

Front-wheel-drive (FWD): Produces 315 PS (230 kW) and 360 Nm of torque, achieving a 0-100 km/h time of 9.5 seconds.

All-wheel-drive (AWD): Features an additional rear motor, boosting total output to 370 PS (275 kW) and 470 Nm, reducing the 0-100 km/h sprint to just 6.9 seconds

Both versions come equipped with a 103 kWh Blade lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery, offering a WLTP-rated range of 600 km for the FWD model and 580 km for the AWD variant, both quoted under the NEDC test cycle.

Charging capabilities include up to 166 kW of DC fast charging and 11 kW of AC charging. The D9 is also equipped with BYD’s DiSus-C Intelligent Damping Body Control System, which includes adaptive dampers for a smoother ride.

Visually, the D9 definitely stands out due to its dimensions. Up front there’s a very imposing front grille element (non-functional, of course), flanked by 18-inch wheels on Michelin e-Primacy tyres with plenty of sidewall for extra comfort. Interestingly, there is almost no distinguishing features between the two variants and there are just 3 colours available: Arctic White, Whale Sea Blue, and Cosmos Black.

From what was revealed during the preview in terms of D9’s equipment levels, Denza’s rather large and in-charge debut model to Malaysia should impress the Big Boss types looking for a serene and chauffeured luxury MPV, but priced in a way that should be within reach of families seeking a practical family mover; albeit a rather plush one. Highlights include:

10.25-inch digital instrument cluster

15.6-inch infotainment touchscreen (non-rotatable, unlike other BYD models)

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

14-speaker Dynaudio sound system

Four-way power-adjustable second-row captain’s chairs with lumbar adjustment, ventilation, and massage functions

Three 50-watt Qi wireless chargers (for first and second rows)

Built-in 6.8-litre fridge that can be cooled or heated (-6to 50 degrees Celcius)

The luxury continues with automatic LED headlights and taillights, 19-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels, powered front and sliding doors, keyless entry, push-button start, a panoramic glass sunroof, and triple-zone climate control. Additional premium touches include real wood trim, ventilated front seats, manually adjustable third-row seats, and a powered tailgate. The list goes on….

Even so, the AWD variant offers yet even more luxury, adding front seat massage, driver’s side memory settings, Nappa leather upholstery, and even suede headlining for that cherry on top in luxury feel and tactility.

Denza claims that the D9 can comfortably accommodate 7 adults up to 180 cm tall (2 up front, 2 in the middle row, 3 in the third row) while still having room for multiple luggage bags in the boot. The MPV also boasts excellent noise insulation, with cabin noise levels kept at just 64.6 dBA when cruising at 120 km/h.

While official Malaysian pricing has yet to be announced - stay tuned for the launch for more on that - the Denza D9 is expected to be priced similarly to its Thai counterpart, where the D9 is currently offered at a promotional price of 1,999,900 baht (RM264k) for the FWD variant and 2,699,900 baht (RM355k) for the AWD variant. From our own ears to the ground, we can probably expect very similar prices upon its Malaysian launch, even before any promotional pricing window.